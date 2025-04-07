PHOTOS Ben Affleck Smokes Cigarette While Location Scouting Despite Ex Jennifer Garner Nagging Him About His 'Gross Habit': Photos Source: MEGA Ben Affleck puffed on a cigarette while location scouting in Los Angeles.

Ben Affleck still hasn't quit some of his bad habits. On Sunday, April 6, the actor was seen smoking a cigarette while location scouting for an upcoming movie in Los Angeles. It's unclear what flick he was looking around for.

Source: MEGA

The dad-of-three, 52, was dressed casual for the outing in a gray T-shirt, light blue jacket and jeans, and he occasionally wore his sunglasses or had them situated on the top of his head. The star, who was rocking some scruffy facial hair, was joined by several unidentified people, with one woman in his crew carrying around a clipboard.

Source: MEGA

The Argo director was seen pointing to a certain area while walking around and chatting with his colleagues. As OK! shared, the mother of his three kids, Jennifer Garner, isn't happy that he continues to smoke — which is why she's given him some guidelines about doing so. “Jen has very strict rules about him smoking, namely that he doesn’t do it anywhere near the children,” a source spilled to a news outlet. “She always nags him about smelling like smoke and what a gross habit it is. But her biggest concern of all is his health. She’s appalled that he’d treat his body that way."

The Boston native has been spending more time with Garner recently after splitting from ex-wife Jennifer Lopez — a dramatic situation he finally opened up about to GQ. "My temperament is to be a little bit more reserved and private than hers. As happens in relationships, you don’t always have the same attitude towards these things," Affleck explained of their differences. "And so I thought, 'Oh, this is interesting because how do you reconcile that?' Because exactly what you said is true. I love and support this person. I believe in them. They’re great. I want people to see that."

That being said, he insisted his affinity for privacy wasn't what led to their split. "And I think the thing that I said in [Lopez's] documentary or the piece that they used was where I said, You don’t marry a ship captain and then say, 'Well, I don’t like going out in the water.' You’ve got to own what you knew going into any relationship," he said of not being bothered by the the singer's love for the spotlight.

Source: MEGA

"I think it’s important to say that wasn’t the cause of some major fracture," he admitted. "It’s not like you can watch that documentary and go, 'Oh, now I understand the issues that these two had.' There’s a tendency to look at breakups and want to identify root causes or something. But honestly ... the truth is much more quotidian than probably people would believe or would be interesting."

Source: MEGA