Ben Affleck Blows Off Some Steam as He Smokes a Cigarette in His BMW Following Dramatic Jennifer Lopez Divorce
Is the divorce getting to Ben Affleck?
On Thursday, October 3, the Argo star, 52, was spotted looking somber as he smoked a cigarette in his $120,000 BMW.
The celeb — who tied the knot with Jennifer Lopez in 2022 — blew off some steam in the vehicle that was parked in L.A.
Affleck’s solo outing comes as his divorce battle with Lopez rages on.
As OK! previously reported, an insider recently shared how the Good Will Hunting alum has been dealing with his split from the “On the Floor” singer, 55.
"Ben may come across looking all happy and cheery. And he is, for the most part, but he certainly has his down moments," the source spilled. "As much as he was relieved to escape this marriage, the divorce has still taken a toll on him. His reputation has taken a huge hit and he’s grappling with a lot of guilt."
Lopez filed for divorce on August 20 after the couple had been living separately for months.
Though Affleck is going through a rough time, he has ex-wife Jennifer Garner and his best friend Matt Damon in his corner for support.
"There’s always a worry that he’ll turn back to his vices when the going gets tough," an insider said of Affleck’s past substance abuse.
"That’s the main reason you’re seeing Jen going over there nearly every day to make sure he’s okay. His mother, his brother and his close friends, like Matt Damon, are helping out too," the source explained. "They’re all in touch with him and with each other. They’re very much a team and acting as a de facto support group for him. If they’re seeing a thing to worry about, they alert each other immediately. Ben knows they’re all in touch, but he doesn’t know the extent of it."
While Affleck has opted to surround himself with family as he processes the breakup, Lopez is hoping money can buy her happiness.
“She’s treating herself to outrageous shopping sprees. She calls it retail therapy and says she needs it, but the bills are outrageous. She’s regularly spending a few $100,000 a day on designer clothes for her and her entourage. The way she’s hemorrhaging money right now is madness, but she says it makes her happy, so it’s worth it — end of story," an insider claimed of the mother-of-two.
Apparently, she has burned such a hole in her bank account that Lopez’s financial team “has told her that if she wants to stay that way, she needs to reign in her spending.”
“First of all, she’s got this divorce to settle, which could cost her as much as $50 million,” the source pointed out. “On top of it, she’s now forking on all kinds of things, including another $50 million home."
In addition to to her spending sprees, Lopez has been “beefing up her entourage, which means her weekly spending has instantly tripled because when she goes anywhere, they all go with her.”
Daily Mail published photos of Affleck smoking in his car.