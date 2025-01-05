Jennifer Garner Has 'Very Strict Rules' About Ex Ben Affleck Smoking: 'She’s Appalled That He'd Treat His Body That Way'
Jennifer Garner just wants what's best for her ex-husband Ben Affleck — especially when it comes to his bad habits.
“Jen has very strict rules about him smoking, namely that he doesn’t do it anywhere near the children,” the insider dished. “She always nags him about smelling like smoke and what a gross habit it is. But her biggest concern of all is his health. She’s appalled that he’d treat his body that way.”
The insider said that the actress, 52, who split from Affleck, 52, in 2015, “works so hard to feed him good healthy food, and he hits the gym a fair amount too, so the idea of him pouring toxic fumes into his body by choice every day sickens her.”
“He’s not some young guy who can afford all the negative effects on his lungs and his heart,” the insider continued, noting that the 13 Going on 30 star is “terrified” that smoking will “kill” the Gone Girl actor.
“It’s not as though he’s having one smoke a day, although that would still be bad. The guy is going through a pack a day when he’s stressed. Jen is begging him to find other ways to deal with his stress. He has promised that he’ll quit and said it’s his resolution for 2025, so she’s hopeful,” the source concluded.
As OK! previously reported, Garner, who shares three kids Violet, Fin (formerly known as Seraphina) and Samuel with Affleck, has always been the one to help her ex when he's in a slump.
"He’s still the father of her children and she’ll do whatever’s in her power to help him through the difficult transition," a source told previously said in June 2024 after his split from Jennifer Lopez. "She’ll always love Ben. That’s a given."
"Jen has a bit of a savior complex. She’ll sacrifice her own needs and the to make sure Ben’s OK," the insider explained. "She helped him get sober before. She feels it’s her duty to keep him that way."
The Good Will Hunting alum has been transparent about his sobriety journey and how it blew up his marriage to Garner.
“The idea that I was blaming my wife for my drinking,” he clarified about prior comments about Garner. “To be clear, my behavior is my responsibility entirely."
“I was trying to say, “Hey, look, I was drinking too much, and the less happy you become, whether it’s your job, your marriage, it’s just that as your life becomes more difficult, if you’re doing things to fill a hole that aren’t healthy, you’re going to start doing more of those things,’” he added.
