Ben Affleck Spends Alone Time With Son Samuel After Returning From Romantic Italian Honeymoon
Despite being wrapped up in married life, Ben Affleck is making sure his only son is still feeling the love.
Upon Affleck's return from his second honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez, with the couple switching things up and jetting off to Italy following their first Parisian retreat, he was seen out and about with 10-year-old Samuel on Tuesday, August 30.
The Argo actor looked spiffy in a navy button down and pants while the son he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner kept it casual in a graphic t-shirt and sweatpants as he held onto a tote bag with both hands. Affleck's other two children — Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13 — were not spotted on the outing, as seen in photos.
WHAT BEN AFFLECK’S 3 KIDS CALL THEIR NEW STEPMOM, JENNIFER LOPEZ
The father-son bonding time comes after Affleck got to enjoy some on-on-one time with his new wife, as Bennifer 2.0's blended brood joined the pair on their first vacation. Affleck shares his three children with Garner, while Lopez shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony.
As OK! reported, Affleck and Lopez eloped in Las Vegas in July and held a lavish three-day celebration for their family and friends earlier this month. And while it seems their ceremony on Saturday, August 20, was filled with love and laughs, Lopez was left fuming after discovering footage from their intimate nuptials were leaked to the press.
The Latin pop star surprised her hubby with a special performance on their wedding day, which featured her singing an unreleased tune for her husband as he sat in a chair on the dance floor.
BLOWING SMOKE! BEN AFFLECK CHAIN-SMOKES CIGARETTES ALMOST IMMEDIATELY AFTER LANDING FROM ITALIAN HONEYMOON WITH JENNIFER LOPEZ
Though the special moment was supposed to be for only Affleck and their guests, until Lopez was ready to share it with the world, someone beat her to it.
In light of the video being leaked, Lopez took to Instagram to express her upset over the situation. “This was taken without permission. Period. And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment," she wrote in response to an Instagram account on Saturday, August 27. "I don’t know where you all are getting it from [because] we had NDAs [non-disclosure agreements] and asked everyone to not share anything from our wedding."
Unfortunately for the pair, their honeymoon concluded with the video drama, which seemingly took a toll on Affleck, who was seen chain-smoking just moments after he and Mrs. Affleck touched down in America.