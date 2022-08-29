What Ben Affleck’s 3 Kids Call Their New Stepmom, Jennifer Lopez
Things are going just swimmingly for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's blended brood! Though the pair may have had fears over how well their kids would adjust to having an extra parent around, an insider exclusively spilled to OK! that there's been no animosity or awkwardness.
“Ben’s children with Jennifer Garner, Violet, 16; Seraphina, 13; and Samuel, 10, all call their new stepmother Jen,” sources tell OK!. “Likewise, Jennifer’s twins [Max and Emme] with Marc Anthony who are now 14, call their new stepdad Ben. There were never any questions [as to whether] the kids would start referring to Affleck as dad and Lopez as mom. They are all working this out together as a new modern family.”
BEN AFFLECK, JENNIFER GARNER & MORE! CELEBRITY EXES WHO SUCCESSFUL COPARENT THEIR CHILDREN
After throwing a second wedding in Georgia last week, the newlyweds headed out on yet another honeymoon — albeit this time, on their own.
“Both Jen and Ben have worked very hard to blend their families together. They included all the children in both weddings and even took some of them on their first honeymoon in Paris. Making sure the kids felt included was a priority,” adds an insider. “But now it’s time for the couple to be alone. No kids, no managers, no publicist, and no assistants. Jennifer even left her glam squad behind and is doing her own hair and makeup. It must be love!”
While giving the scoop on the big family, one insider noted that Lopez's teen Emme now goes by the name Miguel, though they didn't offer any other details.
JENNIFER LOPEZ & BEN AFFLECK FORCED GUESTS AT 'PRIVATE' WEDDING TO SIGN NDAS IN ORDER TO ATTEND
It seems like Affleck's eldest daughter was the last to warm up to her new stepmom, as an insider reported that when it came to the Justice League star's Vegas nuptials, "Violet stayed home because she’s extremely loyal to her mom."
Since then, the teen has been seen out bonding with the Hustlers actress, even giving her a big hug while out in Paris together. Neither Affleck nor Lopez's former spouses attended either of their nuptials/