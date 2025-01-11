Ben Affleck Is 'Very Supportive' of His Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner Dating John Miller
Ben Affleck's two marriages might not have worked out in his favor, but he at least still has a positive co-parenting relationship with his first wife, Jennifer Garner.
The amicable exes share three kids — Violet, 19, Fin (née Seraphina), 16, and Samuel, 12 — and have been able to cordially raise their children while moving on with new lovers.
"Jen is still dating John and Ben is very supportive of that," a source spilled to a news publication of Garner's boyfriend, John Miller, whom she started dating in 2018 after finalizing her divorce from Affleck that same year.
"Ben’s single and just taking life one day at a time," the insider added of Affleck, who settled his split from ex-wife Jennifer Lopez on Monday, January 6, just four months after the Hustlers actress filed for divorce in August 2024.
The confidante continued: "They’re far from perfect, but Jen and Ben are a great example of how co-parenting should work."
Affleck and the 13 Going on 30 actress tied the knot in 2005 and announced they had called it quits on their marriage 10 years later.
While the Gone Girl actor previously said his and Garner's relationship ended because they "grew apart" and that their marriage "did not work," he also has chalked up their romantic demise to his sobriety struggles.
Now, the exes' bond couldn't be better, as a separate source recently admitted to the news outlet: "[Jennifer] and Ben are probably at the best place in their relationship right now. They’ve been through so much together, but they’ve stayed family-focused during the ups and downs."
"They both put their kids first, and they genuinely like each other," the insider shared.
Plus, Affleck "owes it all to Jen" for helping the Air actor get through his sudden split from Lopez last year.
Lopez and Affleck were married from July 2022 until the "On the Floor" singer filed for a dissolution of marriage in August 2024. She listed April 26 of last year as their official date of separation.
When it comes to Garner, "he credits her for being supportive, which she didn’t have to do, and never dogging him out to their children," the confidante explained.
"Yes, she’s had to be brutally honest at times about their father, but it was always done in an empathetic and loving way. Violet, [Fin] and Samuel have a wonderful relationship with their dad, they adore him. Ben will always be grateful to Jen for that," the source continued.
Garner and Affleck's ability to maintain a positive co-parenting dynamic even allowed them to spend the holidays as one big family.
“She will always love Ben, who’s an amazing dad, so spending time with him this holiday was a no-brainer. Even during their darkest times, making lifetime memories for her kids and their dad has always been something Jen has strived for," the insider concluded.
