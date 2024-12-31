or
Ben Affleck Spent Christmas With Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner Amid Jennifer Lopez Divorce: 'It's All for the Kids'

Source: mega

Ben Affleck spent Christmas with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their three kids, a source said.

By:

Dec. 31 2024, Published 11:46 a.m. ET

Ben Affleck ended the year by spending time with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their three children — Violet, 19, Fin (née Seraphina), 15, and Samuel, 12, according to a source.

"Jen and Ben were all together for Christmas. It's all for the kids,” a source dished. “Jen grew up surrounded by her family for the holidays, and she wants the same for her kids."

Source: mega

The pair split in 2015.

Garner, 52, and the Gone Girl star, 52, have been in a good place ever since they split in 2015.

As OK! previously reported, the pair also spent Thanksgiving together amid the actor's divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

Source: mega

The former flames were seen exchanging Christmas gifts in L.A.

"He can just be himself," a source told Page Six about Affleck being around Garner. "Even though Ben and Jen have been split for a while now, he feels a certain level of comfort with her. Ben has a strong relationship with Jen that will never dissipate because they have a lot of history together and she’s the mother of his kids."

Despite going through a breakup, Affleck seems to be on the up and up. “Now that Ben’s getting back to his old routine, he’s feeling good about himself,” another source told Star. “Spending time with Jen Garner and the kids over the holidays has helped him to feel that everything’s all right in his world again.”

Though Lopez, 55, might be in Affleck's rearview mirror, he seems to still be on good terms with her, as they were seen exchanging Christmas presents in L.A. before the singer jetted to Aspen, Colo., with her kidsEmma and Max — and her sister Lynda Lopez.

Source: mega

Jennifer Lopez spent Christmas in Aspen, Colo., with her kids and sister.

“Ben gifted Jennifer with the book because she’s a fan, plus her Super Bowl bodysuit was inspired by Marlon Brando,” a source told Page Six, adding that the former flames got each other “a few small things for each other as well.”

“It was nothing over the top, but more so a gesture to celebrate the holidays,” the source said. “Ben and Jennifer have remained amicable despite the ongoing divorce proceedings.”

Source: mega

Jennifer Lopez left her ex Ben Affleck out of her 2024 montage.

Meanwhile, the "Let's Get Loud" songstress seems to be ready for the new year, as she posted a montage from 2024 — but left out Ben, whom she divorced in August.

“I am very proud of how I handle all the things. All the things,” she said in an interview included in the post.

In another clip, she said, “In my low moments, I’ve learned to just feel the feelings and then let them go.”

People spoke to the first source.

