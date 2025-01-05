Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Are in the 'Best Place' Nearly 10 Years After Their Split: 'They Both Put the Kids First and Genuinely Like Each Other'

“[Jennifer] and Ben are probably at the best place in their relationship right now,” the insider said of the pair, who share kids, Violet, 19, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12. “They’ve been through so much together, but they’ve stayed family-focused during the ups and downs.”

The pair tied the knot in 2005 and finalized their divorce in 2018, however, they always kept in touch for the sake of their youngsters.