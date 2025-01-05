or
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Are in the 'Best Place' Nearly 10 Years After Their Split: 'They Both Put the Kids First and Genuinely Like Each Other'

Photo of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck split in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2018.

By:

Jan. 5 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Model exes?

According to a source, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have a great co-parenting relationship despite their messy split in 2015.

Source: MEGA

According to the source, Ben Affleck is is 'grateful' Jennifer Garner 'never dogged him out to their children' amid their split.

“[Jennifer] and Ben are probably at the best place in their relationship right now,” the insider said of the pair, who share kids, Violet, 19, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12. “They’ve been through so much together, but they’ve stayed family-focused during the ups and downs.”

The pair tied the knot in 2005 and finalized their divorce in 2018, however, they always kept in touch for the sake of their youngsters.

“They both put their kids first, and they genuinely like each other,” the source added.

Garner was even there for Affleck after his ex Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024. The insider said Affleck “owes it all to Jen” for getting him through the turbulent time.

Source: MEGA

Despite their divorce, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck spent the holidays together because Garner 'would never deny her kids, or Ben, the opportunity to bond.'

“He credits her for being supportive, which she didn’t have to do, and never dogging him out to their children,” they continued. “Yes, she’s had to be brutally honest at times about their father, but it was always done in an empathetic and loving way. Violet, [Fin] and Samuel have a wonderful relationship with their dad, they adore him. Ben will always be grateful to Jen for that.”

Garner, 52, and Affleck, also 52, even spent Thanksgiving and Christmas together.

The 13 Going on 30 actress “would never deny her kids, or Ben, the opportunity to bond, especially around Christmas,” the source stated.

“She will always love Ben, who’s an amazing dad, so spending time with him this holiday was a no-brainer,” the insider said of the family-of-five’s celebration. “Even during their darkest times, making lifetime memories for her kids and their dad has always been something Jen has strived for.”

Source: MEGA

Jennifer Garner 'will always love' Ben Affleck, the insider said of the former couple's relationship.

As OK! previously reported, another insider dished on the brood’s festivities.

"Jen and Ben were all together for Christmas. It's all for the kids,” they shared. “Jen grew up surrounded by her family for the holidays, and she wants the same for her kids."

Another confidante expanded on Garner and Affleck’s healthy friendship.

"He can just be himself," a source spilled to Page Six. "Even though Ben and Jen have been split for a while now, he feels a certain level of comfort with her. Ben has a strong relationship with Jen that will never dissipate because they have a lot of history together and she’s the mother of his kids."

Source: MEGA

The source noted that 'making lifetime memories for her kids and their dad' has always been Jennifer Garner's goal despite her and the actor's ups and downs.

With the help from Garner over the last several months, Affleck reportedly gained his confidence back following his split from Lopez.

“Now that Ben’s getting back to his old routine, he’s feeling good about himself,” an insider told Star. “Spending time with Jen Garner and the kids over the holidays has helped him to feel that everything’s all right in his world again.”

In Touch reported on Affleck and Garner's relationship after their 2015 split.

