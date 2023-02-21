Ben Affleck Treats Son Samuel To Ruffles Celebrity Game, Father-Son Duo Introduces Star-Studded Teams

The Father of the Year award may go to Ben Affleck after he got his son, Samuel, a photo with Shaquille O'Neal while hanging courtside at the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Ben enjoyed a special father-son night out with his 10-year-old on Friday, February 17, taking his child with Jennifer Garner to the Ruffles Celebrity Game. Not only did Ben and Samuel nab a sweet photo with the legendary basketball player and sit courtside, but the duo even got to introduce the teams before the game.