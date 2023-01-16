Jennifer Lopez Reveals Her & Ben Affleck's Kids All 'Moved In Together': 'It's Been An Emotional Transition'

One blended family! After getting married twice in 2022, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's kids are all living under one roof.

“We moved in together. The kids moved in together,” the "Let's Get Loud" songstress, 53, shared during a Monday, January 16, appearance on the Today show. “It’s been, like, a really kind of emotional transition, but at the same time all your dreams coming true.”

The actress gushed that 2022 “a phenomenal year," going on to say it was the “best year I think since my kids were born.”