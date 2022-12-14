Meghan Markle's Former BFF Jessica Mulroney Shares Cryptic Quote After Being Shut Out Of Netflix Documentary
Jessica Mulroney is making her thoughts known — somewhat. The former best friend of Meghan Markle took to her Instagram Story to share a cryptic quote after being noticeably left out of the headline-making Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan.
“Best thing I ever did was learn how to move without the crowd,” Mulroney, 42, shared from interior designer Tom Samet’s account on Tuesday, December 13.
Despite appearing to be absent from the six-part series, fans suspected the stylist played a minor role in the show, when the Duchess of Sussex could be heard FaceTiming a friend named "Jess" right before Prince Harry asked her to marry him.
“Oh, my God, Jess, it’s happening,” Markle gushed to her friend in the video of the special moment. “He told me not to peek.”
Mulroney and the former Suits actress' longtime friendship took a hit in 2020 after the marketing consultant was accused by influencer Sasha Exeter of “textbook white privilege” during the Black Lives Matter movement.
According to insiders, Markle was "mortified" by the allegations against Mulroney. “Meghan said friends reflect friends and because of what’s at stake, she can no longer be associated with Jessica, at least not in public,” a source spilled at the time. “She has to do what she has to do in order to preserve her dignity and her own reputation.”
The end to their close relationship comes as the fashion influencer's children were a part of the California native's 2018 wedding day. Mulroney also reportedly helped Markle choose her infamous wedding gown.
“Their friendship is definitely not what it was. And really, how can you have such a close friendship when one person is basically making a career out of the friendship?” a source close to Markle spilled, claiming that Mulroney was banking on her new royal status for her own career benefits.
Page Six obtained the Instagram Story and spoke with the insider about the 2020 fallout between Markle and Mulroney.