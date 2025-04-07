Benny Blanco Thought Selena Gomez 'Hated' Him Before Dating: 'It Was in My Head'
once tried to play matchmaker for Selena Gomez. Now, it seems like they are the perfect match after getting engaged last in December 2024. The pair couldn’t be more smitten with each other, and the music producer is finally feeling secure in their bond.
"I thought she hated me [...] Obviously, 99 percent of it was in my head," Blanco shared candidly during a jaw-dropping appearance on Jay Shetty’s podcast, revealing the rocky start of their relationship.
At one point, Blanco even tried to set Gomez up with one of his friends.
He recalled, "I was talking to her and said, 'Oh my God, I have so many good single guy friends.'"
He invited her to dinners at his home, hoping to spark a connection.
"I was talking to her and said, ‘Oh my God, I have so many good single guy friends … We have dinners at the house all the time, you should come over sometime.’ I wasn’t even thinking about anything and we’re talking about our ideal date and this and that," he said.
The duo didn’t hit it off right away, but once they began texting, things quickly escalated. It was during those exchanges that Gomez admitted she started to fall for her future fiancé.
Fast forward over a year of dating, and the couple joyfully announced their engagement in December 2024.
Blanco admitted not everything was smooth sailing, as he intended to pop the question during what Gomez thought was a routine shoot for their new album, I Said I Love You First.
"She almost didn’t even come," he revealed during an appearance on The Tonight Show.
"She was just upset with me because the day before, I was making bad lies."
Luckily, the starlet graced him with her presence — only to discover a surprise Taco Bell picnic for two. And of course, she said yes!
A source told Life & Style, "Selena adores Benny and she’s got zero doubt in her mind that they’ll last. She wouldn’t have [accepted] his proposal otherwise."