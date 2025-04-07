Benny Blanco Thought Selena Gomez 'Hated' Him Before Dating: 'It Was in My Head'

once tried to play matchmaker for Selena Gomez. Now, it seems like they are the perfect match after getting engaged last in December 2024. The pair couldn’t be more smitten with each other, and the music producer is finally feeling secure in their bond.

"I thought she hated me [...] Obviously, 99 percent of it was in my head," Blanco shared candidly during a jaw-dropping appearance on Jay Shetty’s podcast, revealing the rocky start of their relationship.