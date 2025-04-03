Did Justin Bieber Shade Ex Selena Gomez? Singer Posts Cryptic Meme About Girls Getting Engaged
Is Justin Bieber throwing shade at his ex Selena Gomez?
Fans are buzzing after the “Baby” singer shared a cryptic meme on Instagram — right after Gomez and record producer Benny Blanco gushed about their “healthy” relationship on a podcast.
In his Instagram Story, Bieber shared an image of Gollum from The Lord of the Rings, holding up a gold ring with the caption, “Girls on social media when they get engaged.”
Gomez, who dated Bieber from 2010 to 2012, announced her engagement to the “Eastside” songwriter on December 11, 2024.
The post raised eyebrows, especially since the singer — who has been married to Hailey Bieber for eight years — also shared another meme of a drunk girl with a bottle of liquor beside her, captioned, “Me acting psycho daily when I’m just a sweet, cute, innocent girl who crashes out sometimes.”
Fans immediately started speculating about the meaning behind the “Sorry” singer’s shady posts.
“Maturing is realizing that Justin Bieber has and will always be the problem,” one user wrote on X.
Another Selena fan page chimed in, “He’s been married for 8 years and has a child at home to take care of, but still shading his ex on Insta story….. 😭😭."
“Justin Bieber might be the most embarrassing human on the entire planet literally ever,” a third person added.
Meanwhile, others questioned his behavior.
“If I were Hailey, I would've divorced him right after this,” one person vented.
“Justin Bieber going crazy over Selena Gomez’s engagement wasn’t in my 2025 bingo card,” another quipped.
While some saw it as a dig at Selena, others were more anxious about Justin’s well-being, noting that “he has been off for quite a while.”
“He is probably high on drugs,” one person speculated.
Another asked, “What happened to Justin Bieber’s health?”
“It’s pretty concerning,” a third added.
“The industry treated Justin Bieber so horribly,” someone else suggested, sharing a montage of moments where the singer seemed uncomfortable.
Recently, the “One Less Lonely Girl” hitmaker raised even more concerns after going live on Instagram over the weekend.
He appeared hollow-eyed and shirtless while playing rough demo recordings for his fans, rapping along to explicit lyrics and making hand gestures close to the camera.
Later in the livestream, the musical artist — who has previously shared posts about feeling like he was “drowning” — covered his head with an orange blanket.
The video quickly went viral, and shortly after, Hailey sparked even more buzz when she reportedly “unfollowed” Justin on Instagram following the livestream.
However, a rep for the couple shut down the rumors, telling TMZ in February that “the recurring narrative that Justin is using hard drugs is absolutely not true.”
“JB is simply in one of the best places in his life ... actively parenting his newborn son with Hailey, working on new music — and getting excited for his 31st birthday later this week,” the insider said, adding that the past year has been “very transformative for him as he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him.”
The rep also slammed the ongoing speculation about Justin’s health, calling the rumors “exhausting and pitiful” and saying they prove that “despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive.”