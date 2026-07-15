COUPLES Benny Blanco Wanted to 'Slow Down' Before Selena Gomez Romance as He Reflects on Price of Fame: 'It's a Necessary Evil' Source: MEGA Benny Blanco was thinking about taking a break from the spotlight before meeting Selena Gomez. Olivia Callanan July 15 2026, Published 6:02 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Benny Blanco said he was ready to hit the brakes on his fast-rising fame right around the time he started dating his now-wife, Selena Gomez. In an interview with El País's Icon magazine, Blanco opened up about his fame and being half of one of Hollywood's most-watched relationships.

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'I Was Launched Into the Air'

Source: MEGA Benny Blanco shot to fame after releasing his first solo track 'Eastside.'

When asked, "When did it all explode?" Blanco shared it was "between 2018 and 2019." He had just released his first solo song, "Eastside," which quickly grew in popularity. He went on to say, "I started to get a little bit famous. And from there things got really intense. I remember talking to my manager and telling him I wanted to slow things down a bit. That same month I started dating Selena. Then it was like what I was going through got a rocket boost: I was launched into the air."

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'It's Something We Have to Face Together'

Source: MEGA Benny Blanco referred to his fame as 'a necessary evil.'

"It's not something I love. It affects my life a lot. It's a necessary evil, a price I'm willing to pay in exchange for the things I get because of it," he continued about the reality of his level of fame. Blanco had told The New York Times eight years ago that he had "beaten the system," having all the luxuries of fame "without actually being famous." Now, however, he does not think he can say the same. He continued, "I’m very lucky, because I accumulated 15 years of experience without being famous, but surrounded by many famous people." When asked about his wife, he said: "It's something we have to face together."

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'A Necessary Evil for the Things I Love, Including My Wife'

Source: MEGA Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco chose to keep their relationship private for months.

He added, "She knows this because she's been very famous since she was a child." "It's a necessary evil for the things I love, including my wife. We kept our relationship private for a long time, about eight or nine months. And she asked me, 'Are you sure you want to do this? I understand if you want us to just be friends.' And then I said, 'You know what? S---- it.' We're lucky because we both have friends and family we've known since before all this, and we're surrounded by a good group of people we love," he continued.

'I Don't Like to Expose My Life'

Source: MEGA Amid his level of fame, Benny Blanco tries to keep his personal life as private as possible.