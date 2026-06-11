Benny Blanco Kisses Wife Selena Gomez's Chest in Intimate Photo

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Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are giving fans another sweet look at their relationship. The singer recently shared a collection of affectionate photos featuring her and her music producer husband's candid moments together. Among the snapshots was a particularly intimate image showing Blanco leaning toward Gomez while the couple enjoyed a night out at a restaurant. In the playful photo, Gomez was all smiles from across the table as Blanco appeared to plant a kiss on her chest. Another image featured the pair cuddled up in front of a mirror while Gomez snapped a selfie on her phone.

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Source: @selenagomez/Instagram Benny Blanco shared a series of affectionate photos with Selena Gomez.

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The couple also enjoyed a casual daytime outing, posing closely together as they strolled through a neighborhood. Gomez kept things relaxed in a white outfit and dark sunglasses, while Blanco wore a patterned button-down shirt paired with layered jewelry. “distance means so little when someone means so much…. @itsbennyblanco mish you bb 💙,” Gomez wrote in the caption. Blanco quickly responded with a playful comment of his own. “wait i need that cowboy outfit back,” he replied, referring to the final childhood photo in the carousel that showed him riding a horse. Another cozy image showed the pair relaxing on a couch with a snow-covered mountain creating a picturesque backdrop behind them.

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Fans Can't Get Enough of the Couple

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram Selena Gomez captioned the photo carousel with a heartfelt message about missing Benny Blanco.

The romantic photo dump quickly attracted attention online, with fans flooding the comments section to share their reactions. “Love is a beautiful thing 😍❤️❤️❤️,” one wrote. Another added, “Love this, y'all are cute ❤️🙌❤️.” “You two are literally the cutest couple I swear😍😍🥹,” a third chimed in.

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Gomez Was ‘Upset’ by Blanco's Recent Remarks

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

The loved-up post arrives amid reports that Gomez was unhappy with comments Blanco recently made about her eating habits during a live podcast appearance with Gwyneth Paltrow. According to sources, the remarks caught Gomez off guard and left her feeling frustrated due to the years of public scrutiny she has faced regarding her appearance and health. The discussion took place during a live taping of Paltrow's "Goop" podcast in West Hollywood, where Blanco spoke candidly about his wife's food preferences. He revealed: "This morning I walked in and she was eating Jack in the Box at 6:45 in the morning," before explaining his wife favors "burgers and fries." Paltrow responded with surprise. "This is NOT Goop approved!" the wellness mogul exclaimed. Blanco continued discussing Gomez's eating habits, noting that she enjoys Goop Kitchen meals while also gravitating toward less health-conscious options. He added that Gomez "eats the s--- out of" the wellness mogul's Goop Kitchen meals but mainly prefers "whatever is bad for your diet."

‘Unnecessary and Insensitive’

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram Reports claimed Selena Gomez was upset after her husband publicly discussed her eating habits during a live podcast with Gwyneth Paltrow.