Bathing-Suit Clad Selena Gomez Praised by Husband Benny Blanco: 'Hottest Woman Alive'

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Selena Gomez is gorgeous — and her husband, Benny Blanco, is making sure everyone knows it. The producer recently took to social media to gush over his wife, sharing a stunning mirror selfie of Gomez rocking a flattering blue floral bathing suit.

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Source: @itsbennyblanco/Instagram Selena Gomez wore a blue floral bathing suit in a selfie.

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In the snap, the singer-actress sat confidently inside a chic walk-in closet, crossing her legs as she snapped the photo on her phone and effortlessly showed off her figure. Blanco didn’t hold back in the caption. “hottest woman alive in case anyone forgot,” he wrote, making it clear just how smitten he is.

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Source: MEGA Benny Blanco called her the 'hottest woman alive.'

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He also added the song “Honey” by Mariah Carey to the post, giving the moment an extra romantic touch. The loved-up upload comes just one month after the couple sparked buzz online over a surprising podcast moment.

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During an episode of Blanco’s “Friends Keep Secrets” podcast, Gomez playfully kissed her husband’s toes after he had previously shown off his dirt-covered feet online.

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selena gomez kissing benny blanco’s dirty feet… whoever said maybe she was as nasty as him was right i’m in tears😭 pic.twitter.com/AZ7ncmBJmZ — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) March 3, 2026 Source: @beyoncegarden/X

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Source: MEGA The couple had a viral podcast moment recently, where Selena Gomez kissed Benny Blanco's dirty foot.

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As Blanco spoke, Gomez leaned in for the unexpected move. “You like that?” he asked his co-hosts, while Gomez quickly told him not to “make it a moment.” Still, Blanco embraced it. “I liked it. It made me feel good. I love you so much,” the 37-year-old said. “I love you,” Gomez replied.

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Not everyone was impressed. Social media users quickly shared their reactions, with some criticizing the moment. “I can’t believe [Gomez] lets him touch her,” one person wrote. “LITERALLY WHY would she marry him out of all the men in the world,” another added. A third chimed in, “Selena has taken herself from A to C division by associating with this guy🤮.” “Pop stars dating major losers needs to be studied . Because the bar really is in the gutter,” a fourth wrote. “I guess she has accepted every part of him, even his dirty feet 😂,” a fifth joked.

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Source: MEGA The pair got married in September 2025.

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