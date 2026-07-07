Hunter Biden Asks Benny Blanco If He Should 'Do OnlyFans' in Wild Podcast Interview: Watch

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Hunter Biden surprised listeners with one unexpected question during a candid appearance on Benny Blanco's podcast. In a new teaser for the “Friends Keep Secrets” podcast, hosted by Blanco, Lil Dicky and Kristin Batalucco, former President Joe Biden's son joined the trio for a wide-ranging conversation that jumped from politics to aliens, music and his personal journey.

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Source: @friendskeepsecrets/Instagram Hunter Biden joked about joining OnlyFans after Benny Blanco complimented his physique during the podcast interview.

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During one lighthearted moment, Blanco complimented Hunter's physique, telling him, “you should model” after praising his “strong” back. “Are you saying I should do OnlyFans?” Hunter asked.

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The Conversation Took Several Unexpected Turns

Source: @friendskeepsecrets/Instagram The conversation covered a wide range of topics, including politics, aliens, music and Hunter Biden's recovery.

Elsewhere in the interview, Hunter reflected on the unavoidable nature of politics. “[It] is coming for you whether you like it or not,” he said, prompting Lil Dicky to joke that they were “talking way too political.” Hunter then shifted gears with another surprising remark. “Do you want to talk about crack cocaine? I’ll talk about crack cocaine,” he quipped. The group also ventured into a conversation about extraterrestrials. “They’re real,” Hunter said of aliens' existence. Later, the hosts even convinced him to perform a freestyle song during the episode.

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Hunter Opens Up About Art and Sobriety

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Source: @hunterbiden/Instagram Hunter Biden credited painting with helping transform his life as he celebrated seven years of sobriety.

The mood became more emotional when Hunter shared his artwork with the hosts and explained what painting has meant to him. “My art saved me,” he emotionally said. The podcast preview comes shortly after Hunter marked a major milestone in his recovery, celebrating seven years of sobriety. “Not a victory lap. Just a fact. To anyone in the fight right now: it gets quieter. Not easier. Quieter. In the quiet, you find out who you actually are. That’s the part they can’t take from you,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself painting in his art studio.

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Long Battle With Addiction

Source: MEGA Kathleen Buhle later reflected on how Hunter Biden's drug addiction contributed to the breakdown of their marriage.

Hunter has spoken publicly for years about his struggles with crack cocaine and alcohol addiction, which he has said were shaped by childhood trauma and the devastating losses of his mother, sister and older brother, Beau. In 2013, he joined the U.S. Navy Reserve and was sworn in by his father, then-Vice President Joe, during a White House ceremony. However, he tested positive for cocaine on his first day at the naval base and was discharged. According to The New Yorker, Hunter's alcohol use escalated after Beau died from brain cancer in 2015, with reports claiming he sometimes left home only to buy vodka. "He and Beau were one," his daughter, Naomi, once wrote on Twitter. "One heart, one soul, one mind."

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