7 Best Adele Music Videos: From 'Easy on Me' to 'I Drink Wine'

The Matthew Cullen-directed music video for "Chasing Pavements" unveils different emotions all at once: heartbreak, sadness and melancholy.

Regarding the song itself, she revealed to Elle how she completed its lyrics.

"I do remember that on 19, I always use the word' cause.' It's so lazy. One time, I was in the studio with Sia, and I kept being, like,' cause' or 'but' and 'and,' and she was like, 'We don't do those words. We don't do those words, we don't use words like that. It's just, like, lazy.' But clearly, I'm lazy," she explained.