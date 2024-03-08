7 Best Adele Music Videos: From 'Easy on Me' to 'I Drink Wine'
Easy on Me
Released in October 2021, Adele's music video for "Easy on Me" shows the scene in black-and-white as she walks through a room before leaving with a suitcase and driving away. She maintains a serious face until she lets all her feelings out while singing the track's lyrics, delivering an emotional performance.
Rolling in the Deep
From broken glasses to a dimly lit room, Adele smartly uses her "Rolling in the Deep" music video to show the symbols of a broken relationship and a damaged heart.
The material scored different accolades, including the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards for Best Editing, Best Art Direction and Best Cinematography.
I Drink Wine
Adele shows off her elegance as she holds a bottle and a glass of wine while floating in a river in the "I Drink Wine" official music video. The crooner, who celebrates her 100-pound weight loss, sings as a potential love interest tries to win her heart but gets rejected in the end.
"Why am I obsessin' about the things I can't control?/ Why am I seekin' approval from people I don't even know?" she sings. "In these crazy times, I hope to find somethin' I can cling on to/ 'Cause I need some substance in my life, somethin' real, somethin' that feels true."
Someone Like You
The "Someone Like You" music video has a black-and-white theme that resonates with the heartbreaking message of the song. At one point, Adele locks eyes with the camera as she delivers the line, "Never mind, I'll find someone like you / I wish nothing but the best for you, too/'Don't forget me,' I beg / I remember you said / 'Sometimes it lasts in love, but sometimes it hurts instead.'"
Send My Love (To Your New Lover)
Directed by Patrick Daughters, Adele's "Send My Love (To Your New Lover)" music video takes fans into a new world as it shows the songstress singing the lyrics while visual effects take place.
Regarding how the team did it, Daughters told EW, "There really isn't any editing in the video. But in a way, as you watch the video many times, you start to make your own edits because you focus on different layers of her performance. That's something we built into the idea, that there's a lot of different versions of this video to see but they're all there at the same time."
Hello
A heartbreaking past relationship puts Adele inside a run-down home in the "Hello" music video. Her expressive singing shares feelings of nostalgia and heartbreak with the listeners, making the material more heartfelt than ever.
"The song, to me, was the beginning of me trying to find myself. And I hadn't figured out yet what it was that I had to do for that," Adele said of the ballad in her interview with Oprah Winfrey. "When I wrote it, it was a real ode to like, little me, older me, all of these things. It's just a song about, like, I'm still here."
Chasing Pavements
The Matthew Cullen-directed music video for "Chasing Pavements" unveils different emotions all at once: heartbreak, sadness and melancholy.
Regarding the song itself, she revealed to Elle how she completed its lyrics.
"I do remember that on 19, I always use the word' cause.' It's so lazy. One time, I was in the studio with Sia, and I kept being, like,' cause' or 'but' and 'and,' and she was like, 'We don't do those words. We don't do those words, we don't use words like that. It's just, like, lazy.' But clearly, I'm lazy," she explained.