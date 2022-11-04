OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Style > Black Friday
OK LogoSTYLE

Holidays Are Here! Don't Miss Out On The Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals Of The Season — Shop Now

black friday pp
By:

Nov. 4 2022, Updated 4:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are almost here — and so are amazing deals from the most iconic brands this holiday season.

Don't want to miss out on the biggest savings event of the year? OK! helps you shop the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals below!

Article continues below advertisement

Remilia Hair

This celeb-loved hair brand has earned its fame as the most advanced hair treatment to leave hair healthy and you happy!

Deal Details:

  • Friday, November 25 — Monday, November 28th
  • 25 percent off all products sitewide and on Amazon
remilia hair black friday cyber monday
Source: Remilia Hair

Remilia Hair's holiday sales retail at remiliahair.com.

Article continues below advertisement

Emma Pills

Don't miss out on the most incredible sitewide sale of the season. Emma Pills' iconic day-to-night aesthetic jewelry makes for the perfect gift for a friend or adds a show-stopping statement to an outfit of your own.

Deal Details:

Dates: Thursday, November 17 — Monday, November 21

  • 35 percent off early access sale for active customers

Dates: Monday, November 21 — Thursday, November 24

  • 35 percent off entire site with code "CYBERWEEK 2022"

Dates: Friday, November 25 — Monday, November 28

  • Sitewide sale increased to 50 percent off
emma pills black friday cyber monday
Source: Emma Pills

Emma Pills' holiday sales retail at emmapills.com.

Article continues below advertisement

Dr. Scholl's Shoes

Where comfort meets style. Step out in stunning sneakers, boots, sandals and more — and save big while doing so!

Deal Details:

BLACK FRIDAY:

  • Tuesday, November 22 — Sunday, November 27
  • 30 percent off select styles and free shipping with code "FRIYAY"

CYBER MONDAY:

  • Monday, November 28 — Tuesday, November 29
  • 30 percent SITEWIDE and free shipping with code "FUNDAY"
drscholls shoes black friday cyber monday
Source: Dr. Scholl's Shoes

Dr. Scholl's Shoes' holiday sales retail at drschollsshoes.com.

Article continues below advertisement

Girlfriend Collective

Girlfriend Collective is offering must-have deals on the most aesthetic athleisure apparel around.

Deal Details:

  • Saturday, November 19 — Friday, December 29
  • 35 percent off sitewide with additional markdowns on select items
girlfriend collective black friday cyber monday
Source: Girlfriend Collective

Girlfriend Collective's holiday sales retail at girlfriendcollective.com.

Article continues below advertisement

SAME

Stock up for the summer or your next tropical getaway with breathtaking swimwear from SAME Los Angeles.

Deal Details:

Dates:

  • Wednesday, November 23 — Thursday November 24
  • 25 percent off sitewide

Dates:

  • Friday, November 25
  • 30 percent off sitewide with code "SAMEFRIDAY25"

QUEEN OF STYLE JENNIFER LOPEZ REVEALS KNEE-HIGH BOOTS ARE THE SHOE OF THE SEASON — SHOP NOW

same los angeles
Source: SAME Los Angeles

SAME Los Angeles' holiday sales retail at samelosangeles.com.

Article continues below advertisement

Revolve

Top-tier brand Revolve is offering never before seen sales on the most desirable designs.

Deal Details:

BLACK FRIDAY:

  • Thursday, November 24 — Friday, November 25
  • Up to 65 percent off sitewide

CYBER MONDAY

  • Monday, November 28
  • Extra 20 percent off final sale, up to 75% off new markdowns
revolve
Source: Revolve

Revolve's holiday sales retail at revolve.com.

Article continues below advertisement

Pelle Moda

Strut through the streets in lavish footwear from Pelle Moda.

Deal Details:

ALL WEEK LONG

  • Monday November 21 — Sunday November 27
  • 20 percent off sitewide with code "Thankful"

BLACK FRIDAY

  • Friday, November 25
  • 30 percent off with code "BlackFriday"

CYBER MONDAY

  • Monday, November 28
  • 30 percent off with code "Letscyber"
pelle moda
Source: Pelle Moda

Pelle Moda's holiday sales retail at pellemoda.com.

Article continues below advertisement

Viscon

  • Hop on the latest shoe trends with discounted prices must-have boots and more.

    Deal Details:

    • Monday November 21 — Monday, November 28
    • Up to 30 percent off sitewide
    • viscon shoes
    Source: Viscon

    Viscon's holiday sales retail at shopviscon.com.

    Article continues below advertisement

    Dynamite

    Refresh your winter wardrobe with trendy styles from Dynamite.

    BLACK FRIDAY

    • Wednesday, November 23 — Sunday, November 27
    • Buy one, get one 50 percent off

    CYBER MONDAY

    • Monday, November 28
    • 50 percent off site wide
    dynamite black friday
    Source: Dynamite

    Dynamite's holiday sales retail at dynamite.com.

    Article continues below advertisement

    Tiny Tags

    The gift your loved ones will never forget. Your friends and family will never feel more appreciated with personalized jewelry from Tiny Tags.

    • Wednesday, November 23 — Monday, November 28
    • 20 percent off sitewide with code "shop20"
    tiny tags
    Source: Tiny Tags

    Tiny Tags' holiday sales retail at tinytags.com.

    Article continues below advertisement

    Thrive Societe

    Thrive Societe allows you to feel both comfy and confident as this season's deals are offering best prices on the coziest couture.

    • Friday, November 25 — Friday, December 2
    • 30 percent off with free shipping using code "CYBERWEEK2022"
    thrive societe
    Source: Thrive Societe

    Thrive Societe's holiday sales retail at thrivesociete.com.

    Article continues below advertisement

    Bare Necessities

    Always can use a fresh pair of undergarments! Bring joy and comfort to the holiday season with styles from Bare Necessities.

    Deal Details:

    • Thursday, November 24 — Monday, November 28
    • 30-50 percent off sitewide

    POWER COUPLE KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN & TRAVIS BARKER UNITE FOR AN EXCLUSIVE WELLNESS COLLABORATION — SHOP NOW

    bare necessities
    Source: Bare Necessities

    Bare Necessities' holiday sales retail at barenecessites.com.

    Article continues below advertisement

    Peace Out Skincare

  • Embrace the joy of clear skin this holiday season with affordable prices at Peace Out Skincare.

    Deal Details:

    BLACK FRIDAY

    • Tuesday, November 15 — Sunday, November 27
    • 30 percent off sitewide

    CYBER MONDAY

    • Monday, November 28
    • 35 percent off sitewide
    • peace out skincare
    Source: Peace Out Skincare

    Peace Out Skincare's holiday sales retail at peaceoutskincare.com.

    Article continues below advertisement

    Showpo

    Want to dress like an it-girl? Reach your peak style abilities with fashionable finds from Showpo.

    • Thursday, November 24 — Monday, November 28
    • 25 percent off nearly all items sitewide
    showpo
    Source: Showpo

    Showpo's holiday sales retail at showpo.com.

    Article continues below advertisement

    Rifle Paper Co.

    Rifle Paper Co. is offering the most incredible deals on stunning, detailed patterns of furniture, wallpaper, rugs, holiday gifts, gift wrap, accessories, décor, and more.

    Deal Details:

    • Wednesday, November 2, 2022 – Monday, November 7, 2022
    rifle paper co black friday sale
    Source: Rifle Paper Co.

    Rifle Paper Co.'s holiday sales retail at riflepaperco.com.

    Advertisement

    Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.