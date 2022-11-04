Holidays Are Here! Don't Miss Out On The Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals Of The Season — Shop Now
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are almost here — and so are amazing deals from the most iconic brands this holiday season.
Don't want to miss out on the biggest savings event of the year? OK! helps you shop the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals below!
Remilia Hair
This celeb-loved hair brand has earned its fame as the most advanced hair treatment to leave hair healthy and you happy!
Deal Details:
- Friday, November 25 — Monday, November 28th
- 25 percent off all products sitewide and on Amazon
Emma Pills
Don't miss out on the most incredible sitewide sale of the season. Emma Pills' iconic day-to-night aesthetic jewelry makes for the perfect gift for a friend or adds a show-stopping statement to an outfit of your own.
Deal Details:
Dates: Thursday, November 17 — Monday, November 21
- 35 percent off early access sale for active customers
Dates: Monday, November 21 — Thursday, November 24
- 35 percent off entire site with code "CYBERWEEK 2022"
Dates: Friday, November 25 — Monday, November 28
- Sitewide sale increased to 50 percent off
Dr. Scholl's Shoes
Where comfort meets style. Step out in stunning sneakers, boots, sandals and more — and save big while doing so!
Deal Details:
BLACK FRIDAY:
- Tuesday, November 22 — Sunday, November 27
- 30 percent off select styles and free shipping with code "FRIYAY"
CYBER MONDAY:
- Monday, November 28 — Tuesday, November 29
- 30 percent SITEWIDE and free shipping with code "FUNDAY"
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective is offering must-have deals on the most aesthetic athleisure apparel around.
Deal Details:
- Saturday, November 19 — Friday, December 29
- 35 percent off sitewide with additional markdowns on select items
SAME
Stock up for the summer or your next tropical getaway with breathtaking swimwear from SAME Los Angeles.
Deal Details:
Dates:
- Wednesday, November 23 — Thursday November 24
- 25 percent off sitewide
Dates:
- Friday, November 25
- 30 percent off sitewide with code "SAMEFRIDAY25"
QUEEN OF STYLE JENNIFER LOPEZ REVEALS KNEE-HIGH BOOTS ARE THE SHOE OF THE SEASON — SHOP NOW
Revolve
Top-tier brand Revolve is offering never before seen sales on the most desirable designs.
Deal Details:
BLACK FRIDAY:
- Thursday, November 24 — Friday, November 25
- Up to 65 percent off sitewide
CYBER MONDAY
- Monday, November 28
- Extra 20 percent off final sale, up to 75% off new markdowns
Pelle Moda
Strut through the streets in lavish footwear from Pelle Moda.
Deal Details:
ALL WEEK LONG
- Monday November 21 — Sunday November 27
- 20 percent off sitewide with code "Thankful"
BLACK FRIDAY
- Friday, November 25
- 30 percent off with code "BlackFriday"
CYBER MONDAY
- Monday, November 28
- 30 percent off with code "Letscyber"
Viscon
Hop on the latest shoe trends with discounted prices must-have boots and more.
Deal Details:
- Monday November 21 — Monday, November 28
- Up to 30 percent off sitewide
Dynamite
Refresh your winter wardrobe with trendy styles from Dynamite.
BLACK FRIDAY
- Wednesday, November 23 — Sunday, November 27
- Buy one, get one 50 percent off
CYBER MONDAY
- Monday, November 28
- 50 percent off site wide
Tiny Tags
The gift your loved ones will never forget. Your friends and family will never feel more appreciated with personalized jewelry from Tiny Tags.
- Wednesday, November 23 — Monday, November 28
- 20 percent off sitewide with code "shop20"
Thrive Societe
Thrive Societe allows you to feel both comfy and confident as this season's deals are offering best prices on the coziest couture.
- Friday, November 25 — Friday, December 2
- 30 percent off with free shipping using code "CYBERWEEK2022"
Bare Necessities
Always can use a fresh pair of undergarments! Bring joy and comfort to the holiday season with styles from Bare Necessities.
Deal Details:
- Thursday, November 24 — Monday, November 28
- 30-50 percent off sitewide
POWER COUPLE KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN & TRAVIS BARKER UNITE FOR AN EXCLUSIVE WELLNESS COLLABORATION — SHOP NOW
Peace Out Skincare
Embrace the joy of clear skin this holiday season with affordable prices at Peace Out Skincare.
Deal Details:
BLACK FRIDAY
- Tuesday, November 15 — Sunday, November 27
- 30 percent off sitewide
CYBER MONDAY
- Monday, November 28
- 35 percent off sitewide
Showpo
Want to dress like an it-girl? Reach your peak style abilities with fashionable finds from Showpo.
- Thursday, November 24 — Monday, November 28
- 25 percent off nearly all items sitewide
Rifle Paper Co.
Rifle Paper Co. is offering the most incredible deals on stunning, detailed patterns of furniture, wallpaper, rugs, holiday gifts, gift wrap, accessories, décor, and more.
Deal Details:
- Wednesday, November 2, 2022 – Monday, November 7, 2022
- 25 percent off of your purchase of $50+ at riflepaperco.com | Code: EARLYBIRD