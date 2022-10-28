Queen Of Style Jennifer Lopez Reveals Knee-High Boots Are The Shoe Of The Season — Shop Now
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.
Jennifer Lopez not only reigns in the music industry, but in the world of fashion too.
The head-turning star loves to live it up in the most iconic outfits of all time, and this season she wants her fans to feel just as confident by quite literally walking in her shoes.
Since 2010, the Marry Me actress has poured her heart into the her own self-titled brand, with a mission to provide affordable prices to modern day fashion.
“I wanted my customers and fans to have a little bit of everything—and I can’t wait to see how they wear this collection!” shared the JLO Jennifer Lopez Footwear founder in a press release about her Fall 2022 shoe collection.
Lopez's top shoe choice this fall and winter is the JLO Jennifer Lopez Lakel Over-The-Knee Boot.
The color shade and lace-up detail provide the perfect neutral option to a standout silhouette. Whether stepping out for a special night with friends or want to add a twist to your everyday taste, this shoe adds a brand new element to your fall and winter wardrobes.
While the 53-year-old swears knee-high boots are the shoe of the season, the fierce footwear brand also offers an array of sandals, stylish sneakers, heels and more.
POWER COUPLE KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN & TRAVIS BARKER UNITE FOR AN EXCLUSIVE WELLNESS COLLABORATION — SHOP NOW
Like many style staples in the trend-setters wardrobe, JLo's go-to boots make the perfect statement piece to any outfit.
OK! helps you shop Jennifer Lopez's shoe of the season as well as other fashionable footwear options from JLO's brand below!
KEEPING UP WITH THE HALLOWEEN FUN! HOW TO SNAG THE KARDASHIAN FAMILY'S MOST ICONIC HALLOWEEN LOOKS FOR LESS — SHOP NOW
Jlo Jennifer Lopez's Primitina Platform Boot is on sale retailing for $39.98 (regularly $99.99) at dsw.com.