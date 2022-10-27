Power Couple Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Unite For An Exclusive Wellness Collaboration — Shop Now
It's not a want — it's a need. Kourtney Kardashian has joined forces with her husband, Travis Barker, to launch the most fantastic collab yet.
On Thursday, October 27, Hollywood's hottest couple dropped the Kourtney x Barker Wellness collection, and it is sure to sell out fast.
“Now that I’m officially a Barker, I thought it was only right to have some Kourtney Barker Wellness products … wink wink. And since I’m such a fan of my husband’s Barker Wellness line, it made perfect sense!" the Poosh founder revealed in a press release. "My obsession with taking baths, wellness, and taking care of my body has led me to this collaboration — and I could not be happier with how the products turned out."
"I hope you love this line as much as we do, and that they become a part of your daily routine like they are ours,” the mother-of-three continued, while her husband rightfully agreed.
“Kourtney and I live and love health and wellness," confirmed the Blink-182 musician. "Creating products we love and need to help with recovery and wellness is fun to share with the world. I love what Kourtney adds to Barker Wellness with this collaboration.”
Plus, what better way to enjoy a relaxing self-care night than queuing up an episode of The Kardashians and pampering yourself with the celebrity couple's most admirable collab yet?
Obsessed with the Kourtney x Barker Wellness collection? OK! helps you shop the must-have line of bath and beauty products.
Kourtney Body Butter
With winter just one season away, keep your skin soothed and moisturized with a silky rich blend of shea butter, organic jojoba, organic sweet almond, coconut, lavender and vitamin E.
Rejuvenate Magnesium Bath Flakes
A detox a day keeps the doctor's away. Well, not exactly, but these rejuvenating and exfoliating bath flakes will leave your skin feeling more pure than ever before.
Calm Magnesium Bath Flakes
After you exfoliate, a soothing solution is a must. Kourtney x Barker Wellness' Calming Magnesium Bath Flakes leave your entire body and mind feeling refreshed and refined.
Body Oil
The hidden gem of wellness products: Body oil. Your skin will thank you after one use of this lightweight serum. Similar to the Kourtney Body Butter, this lightweight solution will lock in moisture and make dryness disappear without clogging your pores.