Power Couple Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Unite For An Exclusive Wellness Collaboration — Shop Now

It's not a want — it's a need. Kourtney Kardashian has joined forces with her husband, Travis Barker, to launch the most fantastic collab yet.

On Thursday, October 27, Hollywood's hottest couple dropped the Kourtney x Barker Wellness collection, and it is sure to sell out fast.

“Now that I’m officially a Barker, I thought it was only right to have some Kourtney Barker Wellness products … wink wink. And since I’m such a fan of my husband’s Barker Wellness line, it made perfect sense!" the Poosh founder revealed in a press release. "My obsession with taking baths, wellness, and taking care of my body has led me to this collaboration — and I could not be happier with how the products turned out."