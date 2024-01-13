10 Best Documentaries About Celebrities: From Taylor Swift's 'Miss Americana' to Pamela Anderson's 'Pamela, a Love Story'

In 2015, Asif Kapadia and James Gay-Rees teamed up to create Amy — a documentary film about the late singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse. The flick covered her personal life and battle with substance abuse before and after she started her career.

It garnered several accolades following its release, including an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature, a Boston Society of Film Critics Award for Best Documentary Film, a Grammy Award for Best Music Film and an MTV Movie Award for Best Documentary.