10 Best Documentaries About Celebrities: From Taylor Swift's 'Miss Americana' to Pamela Anderson's 'Pamela, a Love Story'
Amy Winehouse's 'Amy'
In 2015, Asif Kapadia and James Gay-Rees teamed up to create Amy — a documentary film about the late singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse. The flick covered her personal life and battle with substance abuse before and after she started her career.
It garnered several accolades following its release, including an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature, a Boston Society of Film Critics Award for Best Documentary Film, a Grammy Award for Best Music Film and an MTV Movie Award for Best Documentary.
Beyoncé's 'Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé'
Beyoncé's Homecoming, with the subtitle A Film by Beyoncé, covered her 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Performance in 2018. Netflix released it on the streaming site on April 17, 2019.
It set a record at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards by winning the Best Music Film, becoming the second winner in the category that was directed or co-directed by the artist. It also followed Janet Jackson as the first individual African-American female artist to win the category since 1989.
Jane Fonda's 'Jane Fonda in Five Acts'
Susan Lacy-directed documentary film Jane Fonda in Five Acts explored the life and career of Jane Fonda as an actress, activist and fitness tycoon.
Jennifer Lopez's 'Halftime'
Jennifer Lopez's career became the center of the 2022 Netflix documentary Halftime, created by Amanda Micheli. It mostly touched on her preparation and performance at the Super Bowl 54 halftime show and her work in the film Hustlers.
Ben Affleck, Constance Wu, Shakira, Jimmy Fallon, Christy Lemire, Adam Blackstone and Hamish Hamilton appeared in the flick, among others.
Kurt Cobain's 'Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck'
Decades after Kurt Cobain's death, the 2015 documentary film Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck revisited his life before he skyrocketed to fame upon forming Nirvana until his death. It also covered the time he met Courtney Love and how he developed a heroin habit until he died by suicide when he was 27.
Pamela Anderson's 'Pamela, a love story'
Directed by Ryan White, Netflix's Pamela, a love story recounted Pamela Anderson's life before she started working for Playboy magazine and became a s-- symbol. Part of the flick revisited her romance with Tommy Lee until their marriage ended.
The documentary received nominations for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special and Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special at the 75th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards.
Selena Gomez's 'My Mind & Me'
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me explores Selena Gomez's health battles, including her lupus and bipolar disorder diagnoses.
"After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light," the official synopsis reads.
Taylor Swift's 'Miss Americana'
After ending her 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour and creating her album Lover, Taylor Swift went through a transitional phase that was presented in the 2020 documentary film. Titled after her song "Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince," it flaunted the "Look What You Made Me Do" songstress' transformation as a singer-songwriter and an influential individual.
Tina Turner’s ‘Tina’
Queen of Rock and Roll Tina Turner was brought to life by the HBO documentary film, which offered a closer and more revealing look at the life and career of the late "What's Love Got to Do with It" crooner. It included her highs and lows until her death in May 2023.
Whitney Houston's 'Whitney'
Whitney Houston's legacy was immortalized through the 2018 documentary Whitney. Directed by Kevin Macdonald, the film revolved around her contributions to the music industry.
It received several nominations and won the Best Documentary Feature Film at the Edinburgh Film Festival.