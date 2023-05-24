Tina Turner 'Knew the End Was Near' Before Tragic Death, Singer Dealt With 'Poor Health' for Years
Tina Turner's rep confirmed the singer passed away on Wednesday, May 24, at 83 years old. However, the late star had an inkling she wouldn't live much longer due to her slew of health problems.
"Tina knows her time is short, and she wants to make sure her ducks are in a row for her family," a source revealed. "She was dealing with poor health for years and knew the end was near."
Prior to her death, the "Proud Mary" songstress was on "dialysis" again after receiving a kidney transplant in 2017. "People in her inner circle feared she doesn't have long to live."
As OK! previously reported, Turner's rep shared more details about her passing.
"Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock'n Roll' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland," they said in a statement.
"With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model," the message concluded.
“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner,” the team behind her official Instagram account added. “With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”
Turner battled intestinal cancer and underwent a kidney transplant, but she also dealt with the loss of her son Craig Turner when he took his own life at 59 years old.
To make matters worse, her late son Ronnie, died at age 62 in December 2022 after suffering complications from colon cancer.
The Hollywood starlet is survived by her husband, Erwin Bach, as well as her two sons, Ike Jr., 65 and Michael, 64 — whom she shares with her late ex-husband Ike Turner.
In 2018, while promoting her book, Turner told Gayle King she was done with being a performer.
“People miss you, though, Tina," the broadcaster said.
“That’s OK,” she replied. “They can go watch the videos … enjoy those. But I’m finished with it.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The insider spoke with The National Enquirer.