Tina Turner 'Knew the End Was Near' Before Tragic Death, Singer Dealt With 'Poor Health' for Years

Tina Turner's rep confirmed the singer passed away on Wednesday, May 24, at 83 years old. However, the late star had an inkling she wouldn't live much longer due to her slew of health problems.

"Tina knows her time is short, and she wants to make sure her ducks are in a row for her family," a source revealed. "She was dealing with poor health for years and knew the end was near."

Prior to her death, the "Proud Mary" songstress was on "dialysis" again after receiving a kidney transplant in 2017. "People in her inner circle feared she doesn't have long to live."