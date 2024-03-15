8 Best Gambling Movies to Watch: 'The Sting,' 'The Cincinnati Kid' and More

Robert De Niro plays the role of Ace Rothstein in Martin Scorsese's 1995 film Casino. The lead character, a Mafia associate, receives a task to run the Tangiers Casino with Philip Green. While the business runs smoothly through the years, he faces danger due to the people surrounding him.

Sharon Stone, Joe Pesci, James Woods, Don Rickles and Alan King are among the cast members.

The film, based on Nicholas Pileggi's book Casino: Love and Honor in Las Vegas, won different accolades, including Best Male Dubbing and Best Production Design at the Nastro d'Argento and Best Film Editing at the 20/20 Awards.