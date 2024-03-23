7 Best John Krasinski Movies: From 'A Quiet Place' to 'The Wind Rises'

John Krasinski and his wife, Emily Blunt, star in the hit 2018 film A Quiet Place, also directed and written by the former. Noah Jupe, Millicent Simmonds, Cade Woodward and Leon Russom are among the cast members in the flick, which is about a family forced to live in silence to prevent mysterious creatures from haunting them.

To protect their kids, Evelyn and Lee try to find a way to fight the terrifying monsters around them.