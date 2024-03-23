7 Best John Krasinski Movies: From 'A Quiet Place' to 'The Wind Rises'
A Quiet Place
John Krasinski and his wife, Emily Blunt, star in the hit 2018 film A Quiet Place, also directed and written by the former. Noah Jupe, Millicent Simmonds, Cade Woodward and Leon Russom are among the cast members in the flick, which is about a family forced to live in silence to prevent mysterious creatures from haunting them.
To protect their kids, Evelyn and Lee try to find a way to fight the terrifying monsters around them.
Away We Go
Krasinski and Maya Rudolph lead the Sam Mendes-directed film Away We Go. They play the role of a couple who travel across the U.S. to find the safest and perfect place to raise their family.
However, they face misadventures during their trip but also get help to find their first home.
Big Miracle
Based on Tom Rose's book Freeing the Whales, Big Miracle tells the story of a news reporter who reconnects with his ex-girlfriend to have her help him save a family of gray whales in the Arctic Circle. Together, they start their journey to do something for the whales before it is too late.
Drew Barrymore appears in the film alongside Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, Kathy Baker, Vinessa Shaw, Dermot Mulroney and Rob Riggle, to name a few.
Monsters University
Krasinski voices "Frightening" Frank McCay in the animated comedy film Monsters University, which explores the lives of two monsters as they become lifelong friends after meeting at Monsters University. Though their initial feud causes them to get kicked out of the Scare Program, they learn more about themselves and develop a close relationship.
Next Gen
Next Gen features the voices of Krasinski, Charlyne Yi, Jason Sudeikis, Michael Peña, David Cross, Constance Wu, Kiana Ledé, Fred Tatasciore, Betsy Sodaro, Issac Ryan Brown, Kitana Turnbull and Jet Jurgensmeyer.
It follows a teenage girl named Mai and her meeting with a combat robot after accidentally activating it inside Dr. Tanner Rice's lab. Together, they attempt to stop a madman from dominating the world.
Smiley Face
Gregg Araki's 2007 comedy film Smiley Face tells the story of a young woman who unintentionally consumes cupcakes laced with cannabis. From there, she faces a series of misadventures in Los Angeles.
The Wind Rises
The English-dubbed version of Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli's The Wind Rises sees Krasinski voicing Kiro Honjo's role. The hit animated historical drama film, Japan's highest-grossing film in 2013, explores the life of a Japanese aviation engineer as he creates the A6M World War II fighter plane.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Zach Callison, Madeleine Rose Yen and Blunt voice the young and old versions of Jiro Horikoshi and Nahoko Satomi's characters.