10 Best Kevin Costner Movies: From 'The Untouchables' to 'Let Him Go'

Kevin Costner plays the role of U.S. Treasury Department Special Agent Eliot Ness in the multi-awarded 1987 film The Untouchables. The film tells the story of a crime boss, Al Capone (Robert De Niro), who the agent wants to take down. With the help of lawmen who share the same ideals, they attempt to bring him down again and stop the corruption lurking within the police force.

The Brian De Palma-directed film earned several accolades after its release, including an Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Sean Connery), a BAFTA Award for Best Score and a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture.