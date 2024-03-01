10 Best Kevin Costner Movies: From 'The Untouchables' to 'Let Him Go'
The Untouchables
Kevin Costner plays the role of U.S. Treasury Department Special Agent Eliot Ness in the multi-awarded 1987 film The Untouchables. The film tells the story of a crime boss, Al Capone (Robert De Niro), who the agent wants to take down. With the help of lawmen who share the same ideals, they attempt to bring him down again and stop the corruption lurking within the police force.
The Brian De Palma-directed film earned several accolades after its release, including an Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Sean Connery), a BAFTA Award for Best Score and a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture.
Dances With Wolves
Costner stars as Lt. John J. Dunbar in his directorial debut Dances with Wolves, which is about a “hero” who helps a troop win during the Civil War. He asks for a position on the western frontier after the battle, and he meets native people whom he grows closer to.
He also falls in love with a white woman residing in the area.
JFK
Oliver Stone’s JFK explores the investigation into the assassination of John F. Kennedy and the conspiracy theories surrounding the late U.S. president’s death, including Lee Harvey Oswald not acting alone to commit the crime.
Aside from Costner, the star-studded cast members include Kevin Bacon, Tommy Lee Jones, Gary Oldman, Michael Rooker, Martin Sheen and Jay O. Sanders, to name a few.
Bull Durham
Bull Durham is a sports movie that tells the story of a minor league catcher who needs to guide a talented pitcher with the help of a baseball groupie. The film conveys a twisted tale of a three-way relationship while working hard to make it in Major League Baseball.
Field of Dreams
Based on W. P. Kinsella’s 1982 novel Shoeless Joe, Field of Dreams revolves around a farmer who builds a baseball field in his cornfield only to bump into the ghosts of baseball legends who start playing in the area.
Ray Liotta, Amy Madigan, Burt Lancaster and James Earl Jones appear in the film.
Molly’s Game
Molly’s Game retells the true-to-life story of Molly Bloom, an Olympic-class skier who runs an underground poker empire. She soon becomes the target of an FBI investigation and gets arrested in the end.
Costner plays the role of clinical psychologist and Bloom’s father in the 2017 biographical film.
Hidden Figures
Costner, Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monaé, Kirsten Dunst and Jim Parsons join the cast of Hidden Figures to share the lives of three African-American women working at NASA who became part of astronaut John Glenn’s launch into orbit. The film shares the events of the non-fiction book of the same name by Margot Lee Shetterly.
No Way Out
In No Way Out, Costner and Susan Atwell play the roles of Navy Lt. Tom Farrell and Sean Young, who start a fling after their meeting. However, he discovers that his woman also has a relationship with his superior before she ends up dead.
Farell receives an assignment to conduct an investigation into Young’s death, but the clues he finds soon make him the prime suspect in the crime.
A Perfect World
Starring Costner and Clint Eastwood, A Perfect World follows the story of a convict who escapes and takes a young boy hostage. Despite the scary encounter, they start developing a close bond while the authorities search for them.
Let Him Go
A retired sheriff works with his wife to rescue their grandson from a dangerous family after the death of their son in Let Him Go. Set in the 1960s in Montana, the married couple embark on their journey to North Dakota, believing they can find the child in the area.