15 Best Musical Movies of All Time: 'Cabaret,' 'High School Musical' and More

Starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, the 2018 A Star Is Born became the fourth adaptation of the flick after the 1937 romantic drama of the same name and the 1954 and 1976 movies that followed.

It chronicles the life of an alcoholic musician who finds hope after meeting a young singer with whom he eventually falls in love.

Following its release, A Star Is Born garnered a whopping $436 million in earnings worldwide and received over 100 awards out of nearly 300 nominations, including Readers' Choice Poll at the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards, Best Original Song for "Shallow" at the Academy Awards, Best Sound Editing and Sound Mixing at the Capri Hollywood International Film Festival and Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media at the Grammy Awards, to name a few.