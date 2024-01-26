15 Best Musical Movies of All Time: 'Cabaret,' 'High School Musical' and More
A Star Is Born
Starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, the 2018 A Star Is Born became the fourth adaptation of the flick after the 1937 romantic drama of the same name and the 1954 and 1976 movies that followed.
It chronicles the life of an alcoholic musician who finds hope after meeting a young singer with whom he eventually falls in love.
Following its release, A Star Is Born garnered a whopping $436 million in earnings worldwide and received over 100 awards out of nearly 300 nominations, including Readers' Choice Poll at the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards, Best Original Song for "Shallow" at the Academy Awards, Best Sound Editing and Sound Mixing at the Capri Hollywood International Film Festival and Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media at the Grammy Awards, to name a few.
Cabaret
Created by Bob Fosse and Jay Allen and based on the musical of the same name, the 1972 film Cabaret follows the life of American cabaret singer Sally Bowles (Liza Minnelli) and Brian Roberts (Michael York) who become lovers despite the latter's uncertainty about his sexuality. Their relationship faces more complications after Helmut Griem's Maximilian von Heune arrives.
At the 45th Academy Awards alone, Cabaret dominated the ceremony by having the most Oscars earned by a film that did not receive the Best Picture award. It won Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Sound, Best Original Song Score and Adaptation, Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography and Best Film Editing at the event.
The film also received accolades from the British Academy Film Awards, Directors Guild of America Awards and Golden Globe Awards.
Dreamgirls
Jennifer Hudson and Beyoncé worked together in the film adaptation of the 1981 Broadway musical Dreamgirls.
The 2006 musical drama film is about a Detroit-based girl group called The Dreams as they embrace the R&B genre amid their record executive's toxic manipulations.
Dreamgirls received awards from different organizations, including three recognitions from the Academy.
Grease
Grease explores the lives of a greaser and a transfer student who meet and fall in love during one summer.
The Randal Kleiser-directed 1978 film starred John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, who received nominations and wins from different awards shows, inclduing the People's Choice Awards and Jupiter Awards.
Gypsy
Mervyn LeRoy's Gypsy followed the screenplay Leonard Spigelgass created based on the 1959 book stage musical Gypsy: A Musical Fable — an adaptation of Gypsy Rose Lee's 1957 autobiography Gypsy: A Memoir.
It is about a mother who wants her daughter June to become a vaudeville star. But the sibling, Louise, eventually takes her steps into the spotlight and performs as Gypsy Rose Lee.
The film's cast members included Rosalind Russell, Natalie Wood, Karl Malden, Paul Wallace and Ann Jillian.
Gypsy earned Russell the Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globe Awards.
Hairspray
Based on the 2002 Broadway musical and 1988 comedy film of the same name, the 2007 Hairspray presented a star-studded ensemble of cast members: Travolta, Michelle Pfeiffer, Christopher Walken, Amanda Bynes, James Marsden, Zac Efron, Queen Latifah, Britanny Snow, Nikki Blonsky, Allison Janney and Elijah Kelley.
In the film, Tracy Turnblad — despite being only a teenager — starts pursuing a career as a dancer through The Corny Collins Show. She transforms into an overnight celebrity after winning the auditions, overshadowing Corny as the dance queen.
Hamilton
The multi-awarded Hamilton explores the life of Alexander Hamilton — from his involvement in the American Revolutionary War to the end of his life.
Lin-Manuel Miranda, who produced the film, also served as a cast member, songwriter, lyricist and author of the musical's book. Leslie Odom Jr. starred as Aaron Burr and appears alongside Phillipa Soo, Christopher Jackson, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Daveed Diggs, Anthony Ramos, and Jonathan Groff, among others.
High School Musical
The successful High School Musical film series tells the story of Troy Bolton (Zac Efron), who falls in love with Gabriella Montez (Vanessa Hudgens) after meeting during a holiday karaoke event. They audition for the school's musical upon their return to campus, but they go through highs and lows while trying to juggle other obligations.
The first installment, which featured Ashley Tisdale and Lucas Grabeel, received worldwide success and attention for its plot and soundtracks. Its overwhelming achievement led the team to immediately follow it up with two sequels in 2007 and 2008.
La La Land
Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling led the musical romance film La La Land, which is about a jazz pianist and an aspiring actress who find love while pursuing their dreams in Los Angeles in 2016. It also stars John Legend, Finn Wittrock, J.K. Simmons and Rosemarie DeWitt.
It grossed a whopping $448 million worldwide, with only a $30 million budget, and received numerous accolades, including seven Golden Globe Awards.
Mamma Mia!
ABBA fans had the best experience when Phyllida Lloyd created the 2018 musical romantic comedy film Mamma Mia! as it featured the band's hit songs.
The flick is about a young woman who invites three men to her wedding as one of them could be her father. The ensemble cast includes Christine Baranski, Pierce Brosnan, Dominic Cooper, Colin Firth, Amanda Seyfried, Stellan Skarsgård, Julie Waters and Meryl Streep.
Moana
Walt Disney Pictures released the blockbuster animated film Moana, which received positive responses from critics for its animation, vocal performances and music.
It chronicles the story of Moana, who aims to become a master way-finder. With the help of Maui, she begins her journey to reach her dream while also learning about her own identity.
Among the accolades Moana received were for its music and soundtracks: Top Soundtrack at the American Music Awards, Top Soundtrack/Cast Album at the Billboard Music Award and Best Song Written For Visual Media for Miranda's "How Far I'll Go" at the Grammy Awards.
Pitch Perfect
The highly successful film franchise Pitch Perfect is all about female friendship. Snow, Anna Kendrick, Skylar Astin, Adam DeVine, Anna Camp and Rebel Wilson appeared together to share the story of an all-girl acapella group, along with their friends and competitors, as they compete to win the Nationals.
The first installment earned nearly 10 wins, from Best Music in a Musical Feature Film at the Motion Picture Sound Editors to Favorite Soundtrack at the American Music Awards.
Singin' in the Rain
The hit classic Singin' in the Rain depicts Hollywood as it transitions from silent films to "talkies." Two stars have always been paired as a romantic couple in different movies, but they need to sing in a musical film remake.
While Don can sing his part, Lina's sound leads the team to hire a young aspiring actress to record over her voice for the project.
Gene Kelly, Donald O'Connor and Debbie Reynolds appeared in the movie alongside Jean Hagen, Douglas Fowley, Rita Moreno, Cyd Charisse and Millard Mitchell.
The Wizard of Oz
Eight decades ago, Metro Goldwyn-Mayer produced The Wizard of Oz, an adaptation of L. Frank Baum's novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. It follows the journey of Dorothy and her dog, Toto, when they get whisked away to Oz and meet Wizard, Scarecrow, Tin Man and Cowardly Lion.
The musical movie won the Best Original Score and Best Original Song at the 1940 Academy Awards. It also received the Honorary Award, Academy Juvenile Award, at the ceremony.
Wonka
Timothée Chalamet showed another side of himself in Wonka, a musical fantasy film that followed the first two adaptations of Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory: Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory in 1971 and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in 2005.
Willy Wonka, an aspiring magician and chocolatier, goes to Europe to launch his own chocolate shop at the Galeries Gourmet. However, he goes through lows as he gets forced to work in a launderette while dealing with other chocolatiers who fear he might overshadow their businesses.