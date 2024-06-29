OK Magazine
10 Best Nepo Babies' Breakout Roles: From Jamie Lee Curtis' 'Halloween' to Nicolas Cage's 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High'

By:

Jun. 29 2024, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Jamie Lee Curtis' 'Halloween'

JeffBet analyzed the first starring roles of 50 nepo babies in Hollywood and found the 20 best breakout roles they portrayed. The list included 20 names, and the website examined their careers to determine their popularity.

“Children of the Hollywood elite who are interested in following in their families’ footsteps can likely leverage their families’ connections to land pivotal and successful roles, even as early as childhood – an opportunity that many other acting hopefuls do not have," a spokesperson for JeffBet said. "However, nepo babies bring a new generation, perspective, and talent to their career, which distinguishes them from their predecessors – and their talent should not be underestimated."

Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis' daughter, Jamie Lee Curtis, tops the list with her flick Halloween, with a 92.50/100 score in the study.

O'Shea Jackson Jr.'s 'Straight Outta Compton'

The 2015 musical crime film Straight Outta Compton leads Ice Cube's son O'Shea Jackson Jr. to take second place. The feature film has an index score of 90.61/100.

John David Washington's 'Malcolm X'

Following in Denzel Washington's footsteps, John David Washington secures third place in the JeffBet list with an 87.28/100 index score for his credited role in Malcolm X.

Josh Brolin's 'The Goonies'

James Brolin's son, Josh Brolin, stands in fourth place with his The Goonies' index score of 87.23/100.

Lily Collins' 'Tarzan'

Phil Collins’ daughter Lily Collins was only 10 when she debuted in the film Tarzan. She voiced Baby Ape in the animation.

Now a successful actress, Lily joins other celebrities on the list with an index score of 84.77/100 in the analysis.

Maya Hawke's 'Little Women'

Maya Hawke, the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, stands in sixth place in the analysis as Little Women savors a score of 80.96/100.

Colin Hanks' 'That Thing You Do!'

Tom Hanks' son Colin Hanks joins the list in seventh place, with That Thing You Do! garnering an 80.78/100 index score.

Miley Cyrus' 'Big Fish'

In eighth place, ' Big Fish scores an index score of 79.67/100.

Jack Quaid's 'The Hunger Games'

Ninth in the ranking, Jack Quaid —the son of Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan — manages to dominate the list with a 78.55/100 index score for his breakout role in The Hunger Games.

Nicolas Cage's 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High'

Instead of going by his Coppola last name, Nicolas Cage paved the way for himself in Hollywood and made his own empire.

The Lord of War star's role in Fast Times at Ridgemont High, which has a 78.13 index score, places him 10th in the ranking.

