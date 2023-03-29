OK Magazine
Nicolas Cage Reveals The 'Craziest Thing' He Ever Did For A Movie Role

Mar. 29 2023, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

Nicolas Cage has taken on a wide array of colorful characters throughout his decades-long career, from treasure hunters and costume-clad vigilantes to playing Dracula himself.

Much of an actor's work involves mastering unique skills or mannerisms to truly bring the character to life, and in an interview at the premiere of his latest film, Renfield, the Moonstruck actor admitted to the craziest thing he felt he's ever done for a role.

"Play myself in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," he confessed to a reporter, referring to the 2022 action-comedy about a fictionalized version of himself. "That was crazy. I don't know how I actually did it."

"No muscle in my body tells me to play myself or a character named Nick Cage in a movie," he continued. "But nonetheless, it's what I did."

Screenshot from The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

This isn't the first time Cage — birth name Nicholas Kim Coppola — has been asked about his wild antics throughout his busy career. As OK! previously reported, in April 2022, the 59-year-old sat down for his first late night talk show interview in 15 years and revealed which rumors about him were true.

Cage fessed up to winning $20,000 in cash while casually gambling at a resort, noting that he later donated it to a local children's center. He also said he once considered buying a cave so he could explore it in the nude with his wife.

Cage had several amusing pet-related confessions as well, including that he had a two-headed snake but decided to rehome the animal when he realized he wasn't able to give it the proper care it needed.

His other anecdote involved owning a pet African pied crow who regularly swears at him.

"He likes to say hi to me when I walk in the room, and when I leave he says bye. I don’t teach him the words. He came with the vocabulary," Cage elaborated at the time. "And one day he called me an ‘a**hole’ and I don’t know why."

Cage spoke with Access Hollywood about the craziest thing he's done for a role.

