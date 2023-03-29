Nicolas Cage Reveals The 'Craziest Thing' He Ever Did For A Movie Role

Nicolas Cage has taken on a wide array of colorful characters throughout his decades-long career, from treasure hunters and costume-clad vigilantes to playing Dracula himself.

Much of an actor's work involves mastering unique skills or mannerisms to truly bring the character to life, and in an interview at the premiere of his latest film, Renfield, the Moonstruck actor admitted to the craziest thing he felt he's ever done for a role.