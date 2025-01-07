Best Online Slots Canada – Top Canadian Slot Sites to Play for Real Money in 2025
The best online slots in Canada have three things in common: big payout rates, a higher hit frequency, and thrilling bonus rounds. So, why settle for anything less than that?
With sites like Jackpot City, you won’t have to. Its game library alone should be enough to keep you occupied for hours.
But who would turn down more options from other top Canadian slot sites? Well, not us. `
So, get ready to discover your new favorite online slot machines in this guide.
Best Online Slots Canada
9 Masks of Fire at Jackpot City
Mega Moolah at Spin Casino
Thor and The Trials of Asgard at PlayOJO
Wild Cash at Lucky7even
Leprechaun’s Coins at Neospin
Burning Sun at Roosterbet
10000 Wishes at Skycrown
Mutant Trawlers at Qbet
Spinata Grande at Jokersino
Lucky Dwarfs at Slots Palace
Now you’ve seen our top picks, let’s take a closer look at what made them the best online slots Canada players can get their hands on. We’ll start with the top 5 online slots Canadians are raving about.
1. 9 Masks of Fire at Jackpot City – Best Online Slot Game in Canada
RTP: 96.24%
Theme: African culture
Maximum Win: 2,000x your stake
Where To Play: Jackpot City
Bonus: Up to C$1,600 deposit bonus
If you're in the mood for a slot game with a tribal flair and fiery wins, check out 9 Masks of Fire by Gameburger Studios. This medium volatility game features five reels and 20 paylines.
Inspired by African culture, the theme showcases tribal masks and fiery symbols. Keep an eye out for the Free Spins Wheel for a chance to score free spins with multipliers, and watch for those fiery masks—landing nine of them triggers a massive win.
2. Mega Moolah at Spin Casino – Top Progressive Jackpot Slot in Canada
RTP: 88-90%
Theme: African Safari
Maximum Win: 1,955x your stake
Where To Play: Spin Casino
Bonus: Up to C$1,000 sign-up bonus
If you're feeling adventurous, Mega Moolah should be your new favourite game. This African safari-themed slot game by Microgaming is mostly about those four progressive jackpot cash prizes that could make you an instant millionaire.
This slot game has medium volatility and 25 paylines that could offer plenty of smaller wins to build up your possible profits. It's the Mega Jackpot that everyone's after because of its historical cash prizes. The highest jackpot win for this game so far was €19.4 million.
3. Thor and The Trials of Asgard at PlayOJO – Best Canadian Slot Game With Expanding Reels
RTP: 96.08%
Theme: Norse mythology
Maximum Win: 2,500x your stake
Where To Play: PlayOJO
Bonus: 50 free spins (no wagering requirements)
If you're a fan of Norse mythology and epic adventures, Thor and the Trials of Asgard is the slot game for you. Aside from being one of the best RTP online slots canada, this high volatility game by GVG features five reels and 243 ways to win, with the potential to expand up to 1,024 because of its expanding reels feature.
Keep an eye out for Thor's hammer, Mjolnir, which acts as the wild and is the highest-paying symbol. The scatter symbol, represented by Thor himself, can trigger free spins with increasing multipliers.
4. Wild Cash at Lucky7even – Best Classic Slot Game for Canadians
RTP: 96.34%
Theme: Classic, fruits
Maximum Win: 1,000x your stake
Where To Play: Lucky7even
Bonus: $3,000 deposit bonuses + 200 free spins
One of the best slots online Canada players can get the classic slot experience with a fruity twist is Wild Cash from BGaming. This 3-reel, 5-payline slot takes you back to the basics with its vibrant fruit symbols, like cherries, lemons, oranges, and grapes.
Don't be fooled by its simplicity. This slot game offers a high volatility level, meaning those wins can be juicy. The Wild Cash symbol itself is the key to bigger payouts, as it acts as a multiplier during the game’s exciting bonus rounds.
5. Leprechaun’s Coins at Neospin – Best Bonus-Buy Slot in Canada
RTP: 95%
Theme: Irish luck, leprechaun
Maximum Win: 2,500x your stake
Where To Play: Neospin
Bonus: Welcome bonus up to $10,000 + 100 free spins
If you're looking for a slot game that offers a bit of Irish luck and a shortcut to the bonus round, check out Leprechaun Coins by Platipus. This medium volatility game with five reels and 20 paylines will transport you to the Emerald Isle, where you'll chase rainbows and pots of gold.
The real magic happens in the bonus rounds. But why wait for luck to strike when you can buy your way in? Leprechaun Coins is one of the best online slot games Canada has that comes with a bonus buy feature, letting you trigger the exciting bonus round instantly and increase your chances of a big win.
Best Online Slots Sites in Canada
Now that you have an idea of which online slot games are worth a spin, it’s time to take a closer look at the leading online casinos that offer them.
Check out our online casino reviews in this section.
1. Jackpot City – Best Online Slot Site in Canada Overall
Pros
Welcome bonus up to C$1,600
10 daily free spins to win a million
10+ payment options for Canadian players
400+ online slot machines to play
Awesome mobile performance
Cons
Doesn’t accept crypto
Login is required to view all games available
Jackpot City isn't some new kid on the block — they've been a major player in the online gambling scene since 1998.
Online Slots Selection: 4.95/5
Jackpot City boasts a great collection of over 400 slot games, all powered by Microgaming. You'll find high-quality titles with stunning graphics, immersive gameplay, and the chance to hit those huge progressive jackpots.
But if you need a break from the reels, Jackpot City has you covered with classic table games like blackjack and roulette, as well as live dealer games for a social gaming experience.
Bonuses and Promotions To Play Slot Games: 4.9/5
New players can get up to C$1,600, usable on their real money casino games, including online slots. They’ll also give you 10 daily spins for a chance to win C$1 million.
The bonus applies to your first four deposits. It’s best to keep playing online slots for real money to fulfill the terms quickly, as they contribute 100% towards your goal.
Additionally, Jackpot City's loyalty program is impressive. You earn points with every bet, which can be exchanged for bonus credits and help you advance your player tier level for better rewards.
Payment Options Available To Play Online Slots: 4.85/5
For those ready to cash in at Jackpot City, payment methods include Visa, Mastercard, Interac, Instadebit, and Neosurf. The minimum deposit amount is C$10 to play online slot games.
Regarding withdrawals, the minimum amount you can request is C$10, with payouts processed within 1-7 business days, depending on your chosen method.
2. Spin Casino – Best Slot Site in Canada for Progressive Jackpots
Pros
Up to C$1,000 welcome bonus
10 free spins to win a million
eCOGRA certification
Big progressive jackpot slots
500+ online slot machines to play
Cons
Doesn’t support cryptocurrencies
Need to log in to see the full library
For those chasing a jaw-dropping jackpot win, you might want to put Spin Casino at the top of your list. This top online slots Canada site offers an impressive lineup of progressive jackpot games, including the ever-popular Mega Moolah, where you'll feel the rush of every spin.
Online Slots Selection: 4.85/5
Spin Casino is eCOGRA certified, a seal of approval from a leading independent testing agency. This means every spin, every win, and every game is fair and square.
The site boasts over 500 online slot machines, including an impressive array of progressive jackpot slots. It covers your favourites, like Mega Moolah, Wheel of Wishes, and African Legends Major Wow Jackpots.
Spin Casino also has classic table games like roulette, live dealer games, and various specialty games to keep things interesting.
Bonuses and Promotions To Play Slot Games: 4.8/5
New players get a warm welcome at Spin Casino with a welcome bonus package of up to C$1,000 on your first three deposits. You can also take advantage of their daily 10 free spins promo, giving you a shot at a million-dollar win every single day.
Payment Options Available To Play Online Slots: 4.9/5
Spin Casino keeps things simple for Canadian players when it comes to transactions. They support payment options like Interac, Visa, Mastercard, and mobile wallets like Apple Pay and GPay.
Unfortunately, they don't directly accept crypto yet.
The minimum deposit is C$10, and withdrawals start at C$50. Payouts are pending for 24 hours. Depending on your chosen payout method, you can receive your cash in your bank account in 1-7 banking days.
3. PlayOJO – Top Real Online Slots Canada Site for Free Spins
Pros
Get 50 free spins
No-wagering bonuses
3,000+ online slot games
Advanced game search filters
Offers personalized daily Kickers (bonuses)
Cons
No regular casino welcome bonus
Navigation could be improved
PlayOJO has secured its spot in our top three Canadian online casinos for a reason—their wager-free bonuses blew us away. Yes, you read that right—no wagering requirements, ever!
Online Slots Selection: 4.85/5
Prepare to be spoiled with over 3,000 slot games waiting for you at PlayOJO. It's a slot lover's paradise, but even the most seasoned spinners might feel a bit overwhelmed. That's why we love PlayOJO's advanced search features, allowing you to filter by jackpots, volatility, themes, and more.
But like our other top picks, PlayOJO isn't just about real money online slots. They've got a stacked deck of table games, live casino games, and even those cheesy but fun TV-style game shows.
Bonuses and Promotions To Play Slot Games: 4.75/5
At PlayOJO, you get to play slots with free spins and then keep whatever you win without having to wager it.
Deposit today and score 50 free spins on Thor and The Trials of Asgard. No wagering, and there are no max wins on free spins and no minimum withdrawals.
Also, we have to mention that PlayOJO treats regular players nicely by offering custom daily bonuses or Kickers. Basically, these are tailored offers based on the online casino games you’d usually play.
Payment Options Available To Play Online Slots: 4.9/5
PlayOJO offers Canadian players a wide range of payment options, including Interac, Mastercard, Visa, and various e-wallets.
You can start playing with as little as C$10, and there's no minimum withdrawal amount unless your chosen banking method says otherwise. Cashing out is easy, too. As mentioned, no minimum amount is required to request a payout unless stated otherwise.
On average, they can complete payouts in 1-3 business days, especially if you opt for Fast Bank Transfer.
4. Lucky7even – Best Variety of Online Slots in Canada
Pros
Up to $3,000 welcome bonus
Additional 200 free spins
Accepts Cryptocurrencies
Regular slots tournaments
4,000+ slot games available
Cons
Reload bonus expires in 7 days
Could add more ways to filter games
If the same old casino games leave you bored, it's time to inject some fun and excitement into your online gambling routine. Lucky7even is here to shake things up with a staggering selection of real money online slots.
Online Slots Selection: 4.85/5
This Canadian online casino offers over 4,000 slot games from software providers like Spinomenal, BGaming, and Tom Horn. Popular titles include Gold Rush Johnny Cash Hold & Win, Aztec Clusters, and Rise of Zeus.
Want to try other casino games? They also have a rich selection of table games, like blackjack and roulette, as well as an impressive assortment of live dealer games.
Bonuses and Promotions To Play Slot Games: 4.7/5
New players are welcomed to Lucky7even with a four-part welcome bonus. On your first deposit, you'll snag a 100% match bonus up to C$750, plus 50 free spins to get you started.
Your next three deposits will also unlock more deposit bonuses, totaling the potential bonus amount you can get to C$3,000 and 200 free spins.
Lucky7even keeps the party going with weekly reload bonuses and free spins.
Payment Options Available To Play Online Slots: 4.9/5
Lucky7even makes it easy to deposit and withdraw your funds with options including Interac, credit/debit cards, e-wallets, and even cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin.
The minimum deposit and withdrawal amount is only C$30, so it's easy to start and cash out your winnings. The best part? It’s one of the online casinos with quick payouts; some methods, like iDebit and Interac, offer instant processing. No fees apply, even on instant payouts.
5. Neospin – Best Welcome Bonus of all Canadian Online Slot Sites
Pros
Up to $10,000 welcome bonus
Cashback on every deposit
4,000+ slot machines
Regular slots tournaments
Instant payout options
Cons
Fees apply on certain payment methods
Could add more game filters
If you're all about maximizing your bang for your buck, you might love Neospin Casino. Their welcome bonus alone is enough to impress, but they also tack on cashback rewards on top of that.
Online Slots Selection: 4.8/5
Neospin Casino offers 4,000+ slot games from top software providers, such as 3 Oaks, Amatic Industry, and Betsoft Gaming.
Whether you're chasing jackpots, love those bonus buy slots (like our personal fave, Leprechaun Coins), or just want to spin the reels for fun, they've got you covered. Don't miss out on other popular titles like Golden Dragon Hold 'n Ring and Book of Egypt.
Bonuses and Promotions To Play Slot Games: 4.9/5
Their welcome bonus is a 100% match up to $10,000 and 100 free spins.
But for us, the real star of the show is their cashback bonus. You can get up to 20% cashback on every deposit, up to C$15,000.
That's right, even if luck isn't on your side, you can still get a chunk of your money back.
Payment Options Available To Play Online Slots: 4.7/5
Neospin is one of the few crypto casinos that offer this option in Canada. You can play with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Ripple. It also offers payments via Visa, Mastercard, iDebit, Neosurf, MuchBetter, and Interac.
You can start playing with as little as C$10, but keep in mind that withdrawals must be at least C$45. Also, while most payment options are fee-free, there's a 2.5% fee for bank transfer payouts. That said, you might want to go with other payment options, like cryptos.
How We Chose the Best Real Money Slots Sites in Canada
When looking for an online slots site, it's crucial to choose a platform that's safe, reputable, and offers the kind of gaming experience you're looking for.
Online Slots Selection
We never want to feel like we’re stuck in a slot game rut.
That’s why all the online casinos we chose offer a vast and diverse collection of the best online slots Canada players would approve. We looked for everything from classic slots to modern video slots with all the bells and whistles.
Slots Bonuses and Ongoing Promotions
Who doesn't love freebies? That’s basically what casino or slots bonuses are. We picked the best slot sites that offer the best casino bonuses, free spins, and ongoing promotions specifically for slot players.
But we didn't just look at the size of the casino bonus. We also considered wagering requirements and other terms to ensure you're getting a fair deal.
Banking Options
Nobody wants to jump through hoops just to deposit or withdraw their money. That’s why we only chose the best online casinos that offer a variety of convenient and secure payment methods for Canadian players.
Right now, popular online payment solutions in Canada include Interac, credit cards, e-wallets, and even cryptocurrencies. We also considered factors like minimum deposit and withdrawal limits, processing times, and fees.
Best Bonuses to Play Online Slots in Canada
Are you excited to spin those reels? Keep these bonuses in mind so you can boost your bankroll and chances of hitting it big:
Jackpot City: Grab up to C$1,600 in deposit bonuses across your first four deposits.
Spin Casino: Redeem up to C$1,000 in casino bonus on your first three deposits.
PlayOJO: Claim 50 wager-free spins on the thrilling Thor and The Trials of Asgard slot.
Lucky7even: Get up to C$3,000 deposit bonuses + 200 free spins
Neospin: Score up to $10,000 deposit bonus + 100 free spins
Types of Real Money Slots Available
Online slots – or commonly known as online pokies in Australia – come in all shapes and sizes. Playing the best online slot games offers a lot of flexibility. You can easily hop from one platform to another, so you'll definitely come across different types of slot games. Not sure what they are? Here's a rundown on the different slot varieties you can play today:
Three-Reel Slots
These are your classic, old-school slot machines, often featuring familiar fruit symbols like cherries and lemons. They usually have a simple design with just a few paylines that are easy to spot. This makes them perfect for beginners or those who prefer a nostalgic gaming experience.
Five-Reel Slots
With more paylines, these slot games offer increased winning potential. They often come with more complex themes and bonus features, making them a popular choice for players who enjoy a bit more excitement and variety.
Multi-Payline and Multi-Reel Slots
These slot games take things up a notch with multiple paylines that can run horizontally, vertically, diagonally, or even in zig-zags. They can also have more than five reels, which further increases the number of possible winning combinations you can hit.
Video Slots
Video slots are the most common type of online slot games you can play today. They are available in a wide range of themes and bonus features. They often incorporate storylines and characters as well for an immersive experience that goes beyond just spinning the reels.
3D Slots
Taking video slots to the next level, 3D slots feature stunning graphics and animations that create a truly immersive experience. With their cinematic visuals and realistic sound effects, these are the best slots to play for real money as they make you feel like you're part of the action.
Progressive Jackpot Slots
These slots are the holy grail for many casino players, as they offer the chance to win jaw-dropping jackpots.
So how does it work? Well, a portion of every bet goes towards a growing jackpot, which can be triggered randomly or through a specific combination of symbols. Popular progressive jackpot slots include Mega Moolah and Mega Fortune.
Branded Slots
Also called pop culture slots, these are online casino games based on popular movies, TV shows, music bands, or other brands. They often feature clips from the original source material, making them the best slot machines to play for fans who can’t get enough of their favorite brands.
How To Start Playing Slots Online for Real Money in Canada
To kickstart your online slots adventure in Canada, we've put together a quick and easy guide to help you get started at our top pick, Jackpot City. This is pretty much what signing up is like at most online gambling sites in Canada today:
Step 1: Create Your Online Casino Account
Go to Jackpot City's casino site and click the "Sign up" button.
Confirm you're playing in Canada and click “Next.”
Enter all the required info and click "Register" to complete the signup process.
Note: Ontario residents will be directed to a different version of the website due to stricter online gambling regulations in the province. Be prepared for a more thorough verification process.
Step 2: Fund Your Account and Grab Your Bonus
After successfully signing up and logging in, click "Deposit."
Select a payment method, enter your deposit details, and confirm your transaction.
Don't forget to claim your welcome bonus!
Step 3: Dive into Real Money Casino Action
Head back to the casino lobby and go to the casino’s slots section.
Click on the game to launch it, set your bet amount, and start spinning those reels.
Best Online Slots in Canada – FAQs
Are Online Slots Rigged?
No, online slots aren’t rigged as long as you choose reputable Canadian casinos, our top picks. They use Random Number Generators (RNGs) to ensure every spin is completely random and fair.
What Is RNG?
RNG stands for Random Number Generator. It determines the outcome of each spin in a slot game randomly. This ensures that every spin is independent of previous spins and that the results are completely unbiased.
What Is RTP?
RTP stands for Return to Player. It's a percentage that indicates how much a slot game is expected to pay back to players over time.
So, a slot game with a 96% RTP will theoretically pay out C$96 for every C$100 wagered. However, this is calculated over millions of spins, so your individual results may vary.
Can I Play Free Online Slots in Canada?
Yes, you can play free slot games at many real money online casinos in Canada. You can do this by playing the demo version of the games or by claiming no-deposit bonuses if they’re available.
What Is the Best Slots Game To Play for Canadians?
The best slot game to play in our books is 9 Masks of Fire by Gameburger Studios. This medium-volatility slot features an exciting African theme, free spins with multipliers, and the chance to win big with nine fiery masks. You can find it at Jackpot City Casino.
Comparing the Best Sites for Real Money Slots in Canada
Jackpot City: Our top choice delivers a robust selection of slots, generous bonuses, and convenient payment options. Get up to C$1,600 in bonus cash now.
Spin Casino: Spin Casino might be the platform for your epic win. It offers progressive jackpot slots with amazing prizes and a C$1,000 welcome bonus.
PlayOJO: For a truly unique bonus experience, go for PlayOJO. They offer wager-free bonuses so all your winnings are yours to keep. Score 50 free spins on Thor and the Trials of Asgard.
Lucky7even: It’s hard to run out of online casino gaming options at Lucky7even since they offer 4,000+ slot games. Get up to C$3,000 in bonus cash and 200 free spins as a welcome bonus.
Neospin: If you're looking for a massive bonus, Neospin has you covered with a $10,000 welcome package and 100 free spins on the featured game.
Tips for Playing Real Money Online Slots in Canada
Looking to level up your online slots game? Here are a few tips to enhance your experience and potentially boost your winnings at Canadian online casino sites:
Embrace the Volatility
Don't just pick a slot at random. Pay attention to its volatility level. Slots with high volatility offer bigger wins but less frequently, while low volatility slots pay out smaller amounts more often. Choose a game that matches your risk tolerance and playing style.
Give Bonus Buy Games a Shot
Some online slots for real money offer a "Bonus Buy" feature, allowing you to purchase direct access to the bonus round for a set price.
While it can be tempting to skip the base game, use this feature strategically. Always consider the buy-in cost versus your current balance and the potential rewards of the bonus round.
Set Limits as You Play Online Casino Games
It's easy to get caught up in the thrill of chasing those wins, but remember to set limits and stick to them. Decide on a budget before you start playing, and walk away when you've reached it, whether you're up or down. This will help you avoid overspending and keep the fun factor alive.
Ready to Spin the Reels at the Best Online Slot Sites in Canada?
Alright, it's time to put those thumbs to work and let those reels spin.
If you can’t wait to start, we highly recommend checking out our top pick, Jackpot City. Their massive selection of the best online slots Canada players enjoy, generous welcome bonus, and convenient banking options make them the perfect place to kickstart your online slots journey.
But hey, if Jackpot City isn't your vibe, don't sweat it. Spin Casino and PlayOJO are also fantastic options for Canadian players who love real money slots.
Remember, playing online slots online is the only way to go. And never bet more than you can afford to lose. Now, go out there and spin those reels!
Happy spinning!
DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying "the house always wins" is worth keeping in mind.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer. Remember that all gaming websites are for people aged 18 and above. Not valid in Ontario.
Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area.
Check out the following organizations for free gambling addiction resources: