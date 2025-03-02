Best Oscars Red Carpet Dresses of All Time: See the Stunning Photos

Blanca Blanco exuded class in a revealing yellow patterned gown with a dangerous thigh-high slit. While her look sparked controversy due to claims of wardrobe malfunction, the Betrayed actress insisted the frock did not flash her privates when she walked the Oscars red carpet.

"I had a bodysuit on ... like a swimsuit, for some reason the pictures are looking like I have nothing. It was a nude color, it matches my skin, so I wasn't naked," she told Daily Mail. "I didn't think 'I'm going to expose myself at the Oscars,' that was not the idea. It was not a strategy or anything."

Blanco continued, "Because I had the swimsuit underneath, I didn't even think much of it, but when I was walking forward I grabbed the dress because I realized it was slipping and it was moving up. When I was watching the show people were texting me and saying 'You are like everywhere, they are saying you don't have underwear,' and I was like, 'What? Oh my god, this is so embarrassing.'"