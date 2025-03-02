Best Oscars Red Carpet Dresses of All Time: See the Stunning Photos
America Ferrera (2024)
America Ferrera dominated the 2024 Oscars red carpet in a pink chainmail Versace and Pomellato. The body-hugging sparkling ensemble also featured thick straps.
Ariana Debose (2022)
For the 2022 Oscars, Ariana Debose ditched the usual gown and opted for a red pantsuit by Valentino. The outfit boasted a bustier top and a floor-length coat that draped behind her, showing off her beauty and elegance.
Ariana Grande (2024)
In 2024, Ariana Grande slayed in her formfitting Giambattista Valli Haute Couture pink strapless column gown with a large ruffled cape and layered train. She accessorized with earrings and a necklace from Tiffany & Co.
Billie Eilish (2022)
Instead of her usual baggy outfits, Billie Eilish went for a black, voluminous off-the-shoulder ruffled gown by Gucci.
Blanca Blanco (2017)
Blanca Blanco exuded class in a revealing yellow patterned gown with a dangerous thigh-high slit. While her look sparked controversy due to claims of wardrobe malfunction, the Betrayed actress insisted the frock did not flash her privates when she walked the Oscars red carpet.
"I had a bodysuit on ... like a swimsuit, for some reason the pictures are looking like I have nothing. It was a nude color, it matches my skin, so I wasn't naked," she told Daily Mail. "I didn't think 'I'm going to expose myself at the Oscars,' that was not the idea. It was not a strategy or anything."
Blanco continued, "Because I had the swimsuit underneath, I didn't even think much of it, but when I was walking forward I grabbed the dress because I realized it was slipping and it was moving up. When I was watching the show people were texting me and saying 'You are like everywhere, they are saying you don't have underwear,' and I was like, 'What? Oh my god, this is so embarrassing.'"
Cameron Diaz (2007)
Cameron Diaz looked like a real-life goddess at the 2007 Academy Awards, wearing a white, off-the-shoulder gown with a ruffled neckline and a mermaid-style skirt.
Cara Delevingne (2023)
Cara Delevingne made a glamorous entrance at the 2023 Oscars, donning a fiery red one-shoulder Elie Saab couture gown with a high slit and flowing skirt. She partnered her daring look with a pair of red heels.
Carey Mulligan (2024)
Embracing a vintage look, Carey Mulligan slayed in a black-and-white Balenciaga dress accessorized with black opera gloves at the 2024 ceremony. The gown's sweetheart neckline and off-the-shoulder sleeves revealed her slender shoulders, highlighting her sophistication at the red carpet event.
Cate Blanchett (2014)
In 2014, Cate Blanchett wore a scene-stealing Armani Privé gown with floral embellishments.
Catherine Zeta-Jones (2004)
Catherine Zeta-Jones owned the 2004 Oscars' red carpet in a red Atelier Versace gown with a fitted bodice.
Charlize Theron (2006)
For the 2006 Academy Awards, Charlize Theron wowed in a dark green silk dress containing a large bow detail on one shoulder. The gown's maxi skirt also featured a thigh-high slit that exposed her toned legs.
Emma Stone (2024)
Emma Stone looked mesmerizing in a strapless column gown that accentuated her hourglass figure. The corseted dress also featured a sleek skirt and short train.
Fan Bingbing (2023)
In her Oscars return, Fan Bingbing brought the high-fashion drama in a silver voluminous gown with an emerald green taffeta finish.
Gabrielle Union (2024)
Gabrielle Union served a red carpet moment in 2024, posing in a formfitting sparkly metallic dress with a floor-length skirt.
Hailee Steinfeld (2024)
Hailee Steinfeld channeled her inner Greek goddess in a light blue plunging gown with intricate gold and silver embroidery at the 2024 Oscars.
Hilary Swank (2011)
For the 2011 ceremony, Hilary Swank stepped out in a gradient, strapless gown with a feathered train by Gucci.
Janelle Monáe (2017)
The Oscars' attendees failed to take their eyes off Janelle Monáe, who wore a dramatic black and silver embellished gown in 2017.
Kate Hudson (2023)
Kate Hudson modeled a silver mermaid gown when she graced the carpet at the 2023 Oscars.
Margot Robbie (2016)
Margot Robbie shined when she attended the 2016 Oscars red carpet, enchanting everyone in her ethereal Tom Ford dress with shimmering sequins.
Megan Thee Stallion (2022)
Megan Thee Stallion flaunted her assets in a blue strapless gown with a high slit.
Mila Kunis (2011)
For the 2011 ceremony, Mila Kunis went all out in an Ellie Saab ensemble.
Nicole Kidman (2022)
Nicole Kidman highlighted her beauty in a strapless Armani Privé gown at the 2022 Oscars.
Octavia Spencer (2017)
Octavia Spencer stole the spotlight when she arrived at the 2017 event in a flowy and feathery Marchesa dress.
Olivia Colman (2022)
In 2022, Olivia Colman donned a bombshell high-neck silver Dior Haute Couture ensemble.
Penélope Cruz (2007)
Penélope Cruz went for a major impact in 2007, sporting a light pink Versace gown with a feathered skirt.
Rachel Weisz (2007)
At the 2007 event, Rachel Weisz pulled out all the stops in a champagne-colored Vera Wang gown.
Robin Roberts (2017)
Robin Roberts perfectly rocked a gold sequined gown at the 2017 Academy Awards red carpet event. The sultry, skin-tight dress put her spicy curves on display, unleashing the broadcaster's timeless beauty.
Sophie Turner (2016)
Sophie Turner oozed beauty and glamour in a body-hugging Galvan gown at the 2016 Oscars.
Zendaya (2022)
Zendaya made a show-stopping appearance at the 2022 ceremony, showcasing her enviable figure in a Valentino button-up top and shimmering skirt.
Zendaya (2024)
She did it again! Zendaya accentuated her hourglass figure in a pink and black patterned gown by Giorgio Armani Privé in 2024.