10 Best Ryan Reynolds Movies: From 'Deadpool' to 'The Adam Project'

Ryan Reynolds plays the role of civilian truck driver Paul Conroy, who gets buried alive in the survival thriller film Buried. The Rodrigo Cortés-directed flick follows his character’s journey to survive inside a wooden coffin with only a flashlight, knife, flask, lighter, pen, pencil, mobile phone and glowsticks.

It features the voices of José Luis García-Pérez, Robert Paterson, Cade Dundish, Samantha Mathis, Erik Palladino, Warner Loughlin, Ivana Miño and Stephen Tobolowsky.