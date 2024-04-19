10 Best Ryan Reynolds Movies: From 'Deadpool' to 'The Adam Project'
Buried
Ryan Reynolds plays the role of civilian truck driver Paul Conroy, who gets buried alive in the survival thriller film Buried. The Rodrigo Cortés-directed flick follows his character’s journey to survive inside a wooden coffin with only a flashlight, knife, flask, lighter, pen, pencil, mobile phone and glowsticks.
It features the voices of José Luis García-Pérez, Robert Paterson, Cade Dundish, Samantha Mathis, Erik Palladino, Warner Loughlin, Ivana Miño and Stephen Tobolowsky.
Deadpool
Reynolds officially joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe as he plays the role of the titular character in the Deadpool franchise. The first film explores Wade Wilson’s beginnings before a man gives him abilities and disfigures his appearance.
Definitely, Maybe
Directed by Adam Brooks, Definitely, Maybe sees Reynolds play the role of Will Hayes, an advertising agency worker in the middle of a divorce proceeding with his estranged wife, Sarah. They have a 10-year-old daughter who asks the patriarch to tell how they met after completing her first s—education class.
Isla Fisher, Derek Luke, Abigail Breslin, Elizabeth Banks and Kevin Kline are among the cast members.
Free Guy
One of Reynolds’ highest-grossing films, Free Guy, stars Taika Waititi, Lil Rel Howery, Joe Keery, Jodie Comer and Utkarsh Ambudkar.
Guy, a bank teller, discovers he is a non-player character in the multiplayer online role-playing video game Free City. To change his fate, he stands out from other players and transforms into “Blue Shirt Guy” until he regains his self-awareness.
Mississippi Grind
Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck’s Mississippi Grind is about a gambling addict and his newfound friend — and good luck charm — as they embark on a journey to join a high-stakes poker game and win back what they lost.
It highlights a story of regret, addiction, family and friendship while offering the viewers hilarious tirades.
Spirited
Following the events in Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, Sean Anders’ Spirited tells the story of The Ghost of Christmas Present as he takes a man on an exciting adventure in the past, present and future to learn more about his miserable man.
The 2022 movie also features Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer, Sunita Mani, Loren G. Woods, Patrick Page and Joe Tippett, to name a few.
The Adam Project
Set in 2022, The Adam Project shares the story of a fighter pilot who gets injured while stealing a time jet to save his wife in 2018. Upon crash landing, he meets his 12-year-old self, and they work together to save the future.
The Croods
Reynolds plays Guy in the animated film The Croods. It tells the story of a cave family guided by an overprotective caveman. But one day, a more modern caveman arrives to help them amid their fears of the “New.”
Chris Sanders and Kirk DeMicco’s flick also features the voices of Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Clark Duke, Catherine Keener, Randy Thom and Cloris Leachman.
The Proposal
Reynolds and Sandra Bullock play Andrew Paxton and Margaret Tate in the romantic comedy The Proposal. The pair pretend to be engaged to help Margaret after her deportation to Canada. From there, their roller-coaster love story starts until they actually being dating for real.
The Voices
The Voices focuses on Reynold’s character, Jerry Hickfang, as he struggles with schizophrenia while working at a factory. He also lies to his therapist regarding the existence of his dog and cat, who guide him to kill other people.