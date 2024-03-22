7 Best Selena Gomez Movies: 'Ramona and Beezus,' 'Hotel Transylvania' and More
‘Hotel Transylvania’ Franchise
Selena Gomez voices Mavis Dracula in the Hotel Transylvania franchise. The animated film tells the story of her character’s father, Count Dracula (Adam Sandler), who runs the titular Hotel Transylvania where monsters can rest.
The franchise starts with Dracula’s preparation to celebrate his daughter’s 118th birthday. However, an uninvited guest suddenly pops out.
Ramona and Beezus
Based on the book series of the same name by Beverly Clearly, the Elizabeth Allen-directed film Ramona and Beezus focuses on the life of Ramona and her sister, Beezus. The siblings face challenges as they must work together to save their family’s home.
The other cast members include Joey King, John Corbett, Bridget Moynahan, Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Duhamel and Sandra Oh, to name a few.
Rudderless
William H. Macy’s Rudderless tells the story of a successful business executive whose family hits rock bottom following the death of his teenage son after a school shooting. He discovers his son’s passion for music and decides to form a band to find peace.
However, he learns some shocking truths after meeting his late son’s ex-girlfriend.
Spring Breakers
Gomez’s big break came in 2013 when she was tapped to become part of the film Spring Breakers.
Directed by Harmony Korine, Spring Breakers revolves around four girls meeting a local drug dealer in St. Petersburg, Fla., during spring break. They found themselves facing the world of drugs, crime and violence as they continue their much-needed vacation.
Vanessa Hudgens, James Franco, Ashley Benson, Rachel Korine and Gucci Mane also appear in the film.
The Dead Don’t Die
The Dead Don’t Die follows the thrilling lives of the people in Centerville who start experiencing odd things around them. Animals begin to act weirdly while daylight hours also get a major shift. After a few days, they find dead rising from their graves, prompting them to create a plan to stop the threat and survive the terrifying event.
Gomez stars in the film along with Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Danny Glover, Rosie Perez, Tom Waits, Steve Buscemi and Caleb Landry Jones, among others.
The Fundamentals of Caring
Netflix’s original film The Fundamentals of Caring focuses on the story of a writer who retires and becomes a caregiver following a tragedy. Together with a foul-mouthed disabled teen, he embarks on a journey to find the meaning of hope and friendship again.
The flick, based on Jonathan Evison’s novel The Revised Fundamentals of Caregiving, features Paul Rudd, Craig Roberts, Jennifer Ehle, Megan Ferguson, Frederick Weller, Bobby Cannavale and Julia Denton.
Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie
Following the success of the Disney Channel original series, Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie takes viewers on another journey. It tells the story of Alex making a wish her parents never met and trying to reverse it afterward.
Gomez leads the movie with David Henrie, Jake T. Austin, David DeLuise and Maria Canals-Barrera.