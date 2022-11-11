Say What? Bethenny Frankel Claims Sonja Morgan Was Almost Fired From 'RHONY'
Bethenny Frankel has already begun to spill the tea on her new show.
During the first episode of her new "ReWives" podcast, where the former reality star rewatches the most iconic episodes of The Real Housewives franchise, Frankel claimed she almost saved Sonja Morgan from being on the chopping block during Season 10 of The Real Housewives of New York City by sparking a feud between the fashion designer and Tinsley Mortimer.
“One of the producers, I will not say who, in the car said, ‘I think we have to let Sonja go,’” the Skinnygirl founder recalled to guest and super fan Elizabeth Moss. “She was just a disaster and it was all about the bidet and the lingerie, and it was just all this stuff. And there was a scene at a restaurant called Cherry, a sushi restaurant, where I just lit a match about her and Tinsley.”
“Tinsley started out living in Sonja’s townhouse, and basically [was] a nobody who had been arrested and by up to that point, she had a rich guy selling flowers and Sonja’s poor and bankrupt," she said about what led to the fight between the socialites.
The Big Shot with Bethenny star went on to reveal she was the one who “said something to stir up” the tension between Morgan and Mortimer. “It lit up Sonja and she launched and she did not get let go. That is an absolute fact. I have the receipts," she continued.
The Handmaids Tale actress was stunned by the admission. However, Frankel claimed it was not that big of a deal. “The girls wouldn’t have cared. They wouldn’t have believed it,” the businesswoman said. “But the producers will back it up. A thousand percent.”
Frankel was especially not worried about Morgan getting mad at her over the revelation. “Sonja was going to be fired, and I said to the producer in the car, ‘Give me one night.’ And that was the night Sonja resurrected herself,” the former Bravo star went on to explain. “I don’t even think Sonja knows that. She would totally believe me — she trusts me. But that did happen. It’s totally true.”
Frankel was one of the founding members of the east coast spin off, joining the first season in 2008. She later departed the series after Season 3, only to rejoin for Season 7. The former talk show host announced she was leaving the show once again after Season 11.