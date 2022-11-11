Say What? Bethenny Frankel Claims Sonja Morgan Was Almost Fired From 'RHONY'

Bethenny Frankel has already begun to spill the tea on her new show.

During the first episode of her new "ReWives" podcast, where the former reality star rewatches the most iconic episodes of The Real Housewives franchise, Frankel claimed she almost saved Sonja Morgan from being on the chopping block during Season 10 of The Real Housewives of New York City by sparking a feud between the fashion designer and Tinsley Mortimer.