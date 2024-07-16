'Not My Type': Newly Single Bethenny Frankel Ditches Date After Seeing Him From Her Car
Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel recently broke up with her fiancé of six years, Paul Bernon, on May 6, and she's already putting herself out there!
In a TikTok video entitled, “Outfit of the date… that takes a turn,” Frankel shared her outfit for a date, telling followers she was going to “rip the band-aid right off.”
Frankel then showed off her outfit, telling followers she was wearing a Hemant and Nadita dress, Vince Camuto shoes and a Dior bag that Frankel stated was “really nice because it’s got this iridescence to it that I think makes it different.” After showing off jewelry she’s “had for years” and giving another look at her glam, Frankel informed followers you “have to come in hot” as she was getting ready to go on her date. Things took a quick turn for the worse, as the clip quickly flashed to Frankel in a car, yelling “abort, abort!” And it was clear she had changed her mind about going on a date.
Promising fans she would explain later, Frankel returned to TikTok to share more details: “So I got dressed up to go on a date with someone and it was a last minute thing. So that’s fine. But he was like I’m going to meet a friend also for a drink. And I think he thinks I’m going to meet them because I know the friend. Sort of.” “But,” Frankel continued, “I just saw them walking down the street. The guy’s not my type. And I’m all dressed up and I ran into Bryn (Hoppy) because she was having dinner with my assistant and she’s like, ‘Just go.’ And I was like, ‘I don’t want to waste my time. I’d rather be home with you. I don’t want to go. So I’m not going.” Frankel continued showing off the look she had planned for her date to her followers, lamenting, “It sucks that I think I look cute but I’m not going. Now I don’t know what the h--- I’m supposed to do.”
“I gotta figure out what this new era is like,” Frankel added on re-entering the dating world. “But wasting time is not part of it.” Frankel then shockingly admitted she had her daughter go check to confirm she should not be going on this date, telling followers, “Bryn’s gonna come back in the car now ‘cause she just went in to spy for me to verify that I shouldn’t go because I don’t think this person is my type. For many different reasons.”
Aside from bailing on her date, Frankel recently has spent time reuniting with past Real Housewives of New York City costars including Luann de Lesseps and former BFF Jill Zarin.