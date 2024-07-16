'Not My Type': Newly Single Bethenny Frankel Ditches Date After Seeing Him From Her Car

Promising fans she would explain later, Frankel returned to TikTok to share more details: “So I got dressed up to go on a date with someone and it was a last minute thing. So that’s fine. But he was like I’m going to meet a friend also for a drink. And I think he thinks I’m going to meet them because I know the friend. Sort of.” “But,” Frankel continued, “I just saw them walking down the street. The guy’s not my type. And I’m all dressed up and I ran into Bryn (Hoppy) because she was having dinner with my assistant and she’s like, ‘Just go.’ And I was like, ‘I don’t want to waste my time. I’d rather be home with you. I don’t want to go. So I’m not going.” Frankel continued showing off the look she had planned for her date to her followers, lamenting, “It sucks that I think I look cute but I’m not going. Now I don’t know what the h--- I’m supposed to do.”