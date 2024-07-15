Bethenny Frankel Teases New Reality Show With Pal Jill Zarin During Shocking Reunion
Bethenny Frankel has had her share of enemies throughout the years, but none is more infamous than her feud with former Real Housewives of New York City costar Jill Zarin.
As fans remember, Zarin and her were best friends in the first two seasons of the show, but that quickly fell apart during the third season.
Frankel took to Instagram on July 14, 2024, to share that she and Zarin had reunited. “Cheers to the next generation,” Frankel captioned a picture of her, Zarin and their daughters, Ally Shapiro (Zarin’s daughter) and Bryn Hoppy (Frankel’s daughter). Frankel then added the hashtags #motherdaughter #daughterlove #mommyandme #hamptons #weekend #girlsrule and, most surprisingly, #rhony. When scanning through the photos, fans got to see Frankel and Zarin looking extremely chummy, with smiles and laughs upon their faces. Most shocking was the last slide, in which there was a video clip of Zarin talking and Frankel cracking up that the Skinny Girl founder captioned the snapshot: “POV: Jill Zarin begging me to do another reality show…” Over the clip, Frankel posted audio of a woman laughing hysterically.
Zarin took to the comments section to share that it was the “best night,” while Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey commented with hands making a heart. Shapiro, who looked thrilled in every photo, commented with hearts and said it was “so much fun,” while former Real Housewives of Orange County star Gretchen Rossi chimed in with “love this.” Former Mob Wives star Renee Graziano even took to share her thoughts, commenting that these are her “favorite ladies of NY.”
- Bethenny Frankel Blasted for Saying the Hamptons Isn't Just for Rich Communities: 'She Needs To Stop'
- Luann de Lesseps Slams Disingenuous Reunion With Bethenny Frankel: 'Discombobulated Family Members'
- Bethenny Frankel Says It's 'Brutal' to See Her Ex-Fiancé Paul Bernon Move on With Aurora Culpo: 'It Was Gutting'
As fans recall, Frankel recently reunited with another RHONY star: Luann de Lesseps. While the reunion seemed pleasant at first, de Lesseps claimed she felt it was “disingenuous.”
Frankel has had her share of issues with Bravo and reality television as of late, calling for a “reality reckoning” in which a union would be formed for reality stars. She also has been very vocal in her criticisms of the Bravo world, going as far as to speak out against former friend and Bravo executive Andy Cohen.
On August 21, 2019, Frankel left RHONY for the second time in a shocking announcement on Instagram that not even her castmates saw coming. Zarin was never brought back to RHONY in a full-time capacity after her season four departure; however, she was featured on a season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip and on an episode of Below Deck (Season 11, episode 9).
While it remains to be seen if Frankel and Zarin will actually do another show together, it is undeniable that it feels right to see them back together as friends after all of these years.