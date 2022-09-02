Bethenny Frankel Insists The Kardashian Family's Use Of Photoshop Causes Women To Develop 'Insecurities & Depression'
Bethenny Frankel is making it clear that she isn't a fan of the Kardashian family.
In a recent interview, the former Real Housewives of New York City cast member discussed the Kar-Jenner clan's use of photoshop on their social media accounts and explained the devastating toll their altered images can have on women.
“Moms feel insecure. … They don’t have time to do all this [Photoshop], nor they even know how to [with] the technology,” she noted, adding that the average woman “can’t compete” with Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and their equally famous sisters.
KEEPING UP WITH KYLIE! DRESS LIKE THE SOCIAL STAR BY SHOPPING HER BEST FASHION MOMENTS — GET THE LOOKS FOR LESS
“The more we see these images, the more we think they’re real. It becomes a false ideal,” she explained. “It’s not inspirational, it’s not aspirational. It creates eating disorders, insecurity, depression. It’s a serious thing.”
The Bravo star advised the mega-famous siblings to just "wear some makeup” and “be honest” about alterations they've made to their appearance instead of “outright lying.”
BETHENNY FRANKEL SHARES SWEET PHOTO OF DAUGHTER BRYN FOLLOWING MAJOR LEGAL VICTORY IN CHILD SUPPORT CASE
“The playing field becomes not level,” she continued. “When you’re already billionaires, you have access to so much more … and it makes people feel terrible about themselves.”
Frankel's comments about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars' use of editing follow her recent social media post which included a side-by-side comparison of an edited image of herself (seen below) and her natural body.
BETHENNY FRANKEL SHARES SWEET PHOTO OF DAUGHTER BRYN FOLLOWING MAJOR LEGAL VICTORY IN CHILD SUPPORT CASE
"Filtering is lying: it is deceptive. It makes women feel badly about themselves. It makes young girls insecure and obsessed with an unattainable perfection," she said. "It makes middle-aged women and mothers feel insecure about themselves. This creates a false ideal for men. It’s the opposite of inspirational. It’s destructive. It’s irresponsible. It’s insecure and it’s inaccurate. There is a line between making an effort to look pretty and an outright falsehood."