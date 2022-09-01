Bethenny Frankel Shows Off Unedited Bikini Body After Kardashians Rant

"But if I posted a version of this every day you might start to believe that it might be. This is just how distorted this has all gotten…" the ex-Bravo star continued. "Filtering is lying: it is deceptive. It makes women feel badly about themselves. It makes young girls insecure and obsessed with an unattainable perfection."

"It makes middle aged women and mothers feel insecure about themselves," Frankel noted. "This creates a false ideal for men. It’s the opposite of inspirational. It’s destructive. It’s irresponsible. It’s insecure and it’s inaccurate. There is a line between making an effort to look pretty and an outright falsehood."