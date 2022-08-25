newly single kim kardashian flashes fans with thirst trap

The recent drop was another opportunity for the businesswoman to incorporate aspects of her lifestyle into her brand. For Kardashian a collection of nude-colored earphones allowed her to match her listening device to her wardrobe.

“This concept was born from my love for neutral color palettes, but I also wanted to show that tech is as much a part of style as clothes. I believe that the things we wear every day should feel effortless, including headphones,” Kardashian shared.

"I’ve been a fan of the Beats brand forever, so I’m always up on their latest products. And because they know how important fitness is to me, I was one of the first people who got to try out Beats Fit Pro when they launched last year. They’re so comfortable that I’ll forget that I even have them in,” she continued.