Newly Single Kim Kardashian Flashes Fans With Thirst Trap
A newly single Kim Kardashian is showing off her long platinum blonde locks and chiseled stomach.
In a video shared to several of Kardashian's social media accounts, she wore a pair of Balenciaga sunglasses, a one-piece suit with a large cut-out revealing both her lower chest and rock-hard abs.
The clip follows her recent split from Pete Davidson, 28, and a similar "thirst trap" she shared just a few days prior. The Kardashians star posted a series of images of herself in a bikini and thigh-high boots. She's letting both fans and potential suitors know that she can do her "own heavy lifting."
'TIME WILL ALWAYS TELL': KIM KARDASHIAN SHARES CRYPTIC SOCIAL MEDIA POST AFTER PETE DAVIDSON SPLIT
It's clear that the television personality isn't letting ex-husband, Kanye West, 45, or her recent breakup with Davidson, get in the way of her social media influence — something that has been a part of the Kardashian brand since its inception.
Kardashian's comments section was filled with praise from celebrities, fans and her glam team. Kardashian's hairstylist, Chris Appleton, wrote, "Wow... This blonde moment is [fire]." Former WAGS star, Olivia Pearson, commented, "Wowwwww."
KRIS JENNER RELEASES 'THE KARDASHIANS' SEASON 2 TRAILER — DETAILS ON WHAT'S TO COME
Not only is Kardashian embracing her life without a romantic partner, but she isn't letting any of her exes get in the way of her empire. Aside from her flawless Instagram pictures and her successful shapewear brand SKIMS — which helped make her a billionaire — the mother-of-four announced her Beats by Kim collection on August 9.
The recent drop was another opportunity for the businesswoman to incorporate aspects of her lifestyle into her brand. For Kardashian a collection of nude-colored earphones allowed her to match her listening device to her wardrobe.
“This concept was born from my love for neutral color palettes, but I also wanted to show that tech is as much a part of style as clothes. I believe that the things we wear every day should feel effortless, including headphones,” Kardashian shared.
"I’ve been a fan of the Beats brand forever, so I’m always up on their latest products. And because they know how important fitness is to me, I was one of the first people who got to try out Beats Fit Pro when they launched last year. They’re so comfortable that I’ll forget that I even have them in,” she continued.