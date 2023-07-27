Bethenny Frankel Roasts Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for 'Botching' Their Royal Exit
Bethenny Frankel decided to put in her two cents about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's seemingly failing brand.
In a recent TikTok video, The Real Housewives of New York City alum shared her unfiltered opinion about the Sussex's "botched job" of succeeding in their post-royal life.
She noted there's a part of her that pities the duo's recent shortcomings, however, Frankel stated that she believes the pair has a bit of an ego.
"How could someone botch something so badly?" she asked about the couple who ditched their royal duties in 2020 and moved to California.
"I almost feel badly, like I think I do feel badly, because I can't imagine having so much at your fingertips and letting it all slip away because of living inside your own head," the reality TV star added. "And thinking every single thing that you do and say and want is so fascinating that you should be accepting awards at podiums around the world. Why?"
"How do you do every single thing wrong?" she queried about the parents of Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2.
Frankel continued by pointing out that if "God forbid" the pair was to split, it would be detrimental since they are "all that each other has," referring to Harry’s wounded relationship with his family and Meghan's feud with her father, Thomas Markle.
The divorcee then reiterated she's "never seen a botched job like this in my life."
"I just, I can't imagine going from hero to zero like that," she noted. "Having money, having opportunities."
She then gave the former senior royals advice to "go away for a long time, and basta and close the mouth." Frankel concluded her spiel by naming the pair "grifters."
As OK! previously reported, amid the couple's career setbacks, rumors swirled they may try to reconnect with the royal family. However, some experts believe they went too far to warrant a reconciliation.
"I don't think he can come back," expert Tom Bower recently told GB News. "He's caused so much damage to the family and the concern now is that if he does return, he could well damage it even further."
"I think Meghan would've been horrified by Harry's suggestion," he added of a report claiming the Duke of Sussex is trying to make amends. "She's not close to William and ... I would imagine the last thing she'd want to do is return to England to live in a small, poky flat in Kensington Palace."
"Harry and Meghan are experiencing a crisis of identity, a crisis of purpose and a crisis of finance. I think they've exhausted their possibilities and have hit a brick wall," Bower explained.