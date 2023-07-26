United Front: King Charles III and Prince William Have 'Stronger Bond' After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Insulted' Royal Family
The royal family may be at odds, but King Charles III and his eldest son are showing a united front.
As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals remains strained following their string of endless scrutiny of the family, His Majesty and Prince William "had to put up this united front against" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, royal expert Christopher Anderson spilled.
“They’ve been insulted by members of their own family," he added of the father-son duo. "It’s been quite the ordeal for them, and I think that they kind of circled the wagon, so to speak. And they’ve come out of that with a stronger bond."
While talking to a news publication, the author of The King: The Life of King Charles III also made it a point to note that William and his wife, Kate Middleton, have been “naturals” at living the royal lifestyle “from the very beginning" — snubbing Meghan's entrance into the royal family back in 2018.
He also emphasized that Harry and Meghan's efforts to make it in Hollywood by sharing their side of their life behind palace walls didn't go as planned.
“Trying to carve out this new life for them in Hollywood, I suppose they expected the honeymoon to go on,” speculated Christopher. "And as time passed, more and more of their allies and friends and admirers have just fallen away because they see this as a kind of a narcissistic romp through Montecito. … They’re not getting the kind of support now that they had when they arrived.”
Harry and the Suits actress have been at odds with the red-headed prince's family ever since they announced in 2020 that they would be stepping back from their senior royal duties to start a new life in California.
Since then, the controversial couple dragged royal family members in their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, addressed family controversy in their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and reflected on inner circle turmoil in Harry's memoir, Spare.
Some of the shocking allegations Harry and Meghan lodged against The Firm included that they failed to help the American actress when she was having suicidal thoughts while living behind palace walls and that William once knocked his younger brother down during a physical fight.
Harry also claimed in his pages that William called his wife “difficult and “rude" and that Charles refused his pleas to stop the British press from going after Meghan before their engagement.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Ever since backing away from their royal lives, Meghan also launched a podcast titled "Archetypes," although it was canceled by Spotify after just one season, with the streaming service deciding to cut ties with the couple altogether.
Us Weekly spoke to Christopher about the royals.