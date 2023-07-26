Ritzy Santa Barbara Suburb in Panic Mode Over Harry and Meghan Relocation Rumors: 'Don’t Want All the Hoopla'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be moving from Montecito to Hope Ranch, an affluent neighborhood of Santa Barbara, Calif., but it doesn't seem like their potential new neighbors have any interest in rolling out the welcome mat.
After the rumors began, a Hope Ranch realtor told the New York Post that residents are concerned the pair, who left the royal family in 2020, will cause chaos in their quiet community. “The people that made the calls to me don’t want change and they don’t want all the hoopla,” the realtor told the outlet.
“People are not happy, that’s the word around town. They want them to stay in Montecito and not be drawing that kind of attention to Hope Ranch,” another realtor added.
"Locals are worried" that Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, that Hope Ranch will turn into an "extension of Montecito."
Hope Ranch residents have also not heard the best things from Harry and Meghan's neighbors in Montecito, where they moved to in 2021.
One insider claimed the duo asked how they could shut down a public road.
“It is really not right for streets to be closed down and things to be closed down. And that’s been very disruptive to a small beach community that’s used to being private,” the employee said. “People pay a lot of money to live here, you know.”
- United Front: King Charles III and Prince William Have 'Stronger Bond' After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Insulted' Royal Family
- Prince Harry 'Won’t Divorce' Meghan Markle Despite Rumors of Marital Strife
- Meghan Markle Accused of Using Britain and Royal Family as a 'Stepping Stone' to Gain Notoriety
Additionally, Oprah Winfrey, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom and Jennifer Aniston all reside in Montecito, which is not something the people of Hope Ranch want going forward.
"Introducing some very high profile people [like Harry and Meghan] would totally change the area. That’s definitely not something that [locals] want and I think [the homeowners’ association] would fight hard against it,” said a resident of Hope Ranch. "The heads of the HOA are careful about keeping it that way and preserving privacy — that’s the No. 1 appeal of Hope Ranch. We’re the only ones in the area with a private beach."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, the pair are potentially considering relocating to Malibu as well.
"Harry and Meghan are reviewing their living options with Malibu being a place of interest," another insider dished. "They have secretly visited the area a couple of times and have been out and about, looking at what's there."
"And Meghan knows parts of the region from being there as a kid," the source added of Malibu. "It is uncertain if they will sell Montecito or just add a Malibu spot to buy. The move consideration comes as Meghan is shifting gears and focus back to Hollywood with WME."