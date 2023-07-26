Ritzy Santa Barbara Suburb in Panic Mode Over Harry and Meghan Relocation Rumors: 'Don’t Want All the Hoopla'

As OK! previously reported, the pair are potentially considering relocating to Malibu as well.

"Harry and Meghan are reviewing their living options with Malibu being a place of interest," another insider dished. "They have secretly visited the area a couple of times and have been out and about, looking at what's there."

"And Meghan knows parts of the region from being there as a kid," the source added of Malibu. "It is uncertain if they will sell Montecito or just add a Malibu spot to buy. The move consideration comes as Meghan is shifting gears and focus back to Hollywood with WME."