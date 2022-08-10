Bethenny Frankel Shades Kim Kardashian's Skin Care Line, Calls It 'Impractical At Best'
In usual Bethenny Frankel fashion, she is telling it like it is. The Real Housewives of New York alum took to TikTok on Tuesday, August 9, to critique Kim Kardashian's new skincare line, SKKN BY KIM and she did not hold back.
The Skinnygirl founder slammed the two products she tried in the video, calling them “impractical at best” and “somewhat overpriced.”
“I don’t understand it, because it doesn’t stack," Frankel said of the packaging of the circular $75 eye cream. "I don’t have a circular house or medicine cabinet. It doesn’t even have a flat bottom, so it’s effectively like an egg.”
“How are you going to travel with this?” the Bravo alum lamented. “You have to be a billionaire to use this product, because if you don’t have a private plane, how are you traveling with this? It’s just not practical. Don't they [the Kardashians] organize their jelly beans by color?”
The outspoken reality star went after the price point of the items and how they are not made to be quickly thrown in a bag on your way out the door. “Is it worth the money they’re charging? Unlikely," Frankel continued.
However, the mother-of-one did give the line the benefit of the doubt. “It’s not Kardashian rich. It’s richer than I am, maybe, but it’s not Kardashian rich. It’s a good quality product that’s likely somewhat overpriced but most beauty is overpriced.”
Fans went on to thank the businesswoman in the comment section for her hot takes, with one person writing, “You just saved me money…I travel way too much.” Another quipped, "The facts we want to know!!!"
One famous face came to The Kardashian star's defense — former girlfriend of Scott Disick, Amelia Gray. "i gotta say this whole entire routine changed my skin," the model commented under Frankel's video.
Another viewer added, "I love SKKN products. They really really made my skin look Lavish rich like Kim K’s. I recommend her products 💯 going on to my 2nd month using it."