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'Better Call Saul' Star Russell Andrews Reveals Shocking ALS Diagnosis: 'Changed My Life'

photo of Better Call Saul.
Source: @BreakingBad&BetterCallSlaul/youtube;UNSPLASH

'Better Call Saul' star Russell Andrews revealed his ALS diagnosis and the connection he believes it has to CTE.

May 18 2026, Updated 3:22 p.m. ET

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Actor Russell Andrews publicly revealed his diagnosis of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) during an emotional appearance on CNN's The Story Is with Elex Michaelson.

The 64-year-old actor, widely recognized for his roles in Better Call Saul, Straight Outta Compton and Insecure, shared the news alongside his fiancée, actress Erica Tazel.

“I was diagnosed in the late fall of last year,” Andrews said on The Story, sharing praise for the community he and Tazel have found with the nonprofit ALS Network. “And it's been humbling, but there's… Elex, there's also something in the fact that I walked into a family of very caring people I did not know a year ago — the cliché family, but they have not let us miss a step in terms of care, the attention, the awareness and the ability to get me here today.”

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image of He initially suspected he had suffered a stroke due to pandemic-related stress.
Source: CNN/ @ElexMichaelson/youtube

He initially suspected he had suffered a stroke due to pandemic-related stress.

He initially suspected he had suffered a stroke due to pandemic-related stress, noting frequent muscle "twitches.”

Over time, he experienced nerve sensations in his arm and struggled with daily tasks, such as dropping cups and glasses.

Andrews noted that he played football through college and suspects that Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) might have played a role. However, this cannot be verified definitively without post-mortem brain studies.

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image of He revealed that he temporarily lost his health insurance while out of work during the Hollywood strikes.
Source: @a.russellandrews/INSTAGRAM

He revealed that he temporarily lost his health insurance while out of work during the Hollywood strikes.

He revealed that he temporarily lost his health insurance while out of work during the Hollywood strikes, which delayed his ability to see a specialist.

Once his coverage was restored, a primary care physician immediately referred him to a neurologist.

His daughter, Anya, and Tazel will serve as his primary caregivers. In tandem with his public announcement, Andrews announced a partnership with the nonprofit ALS Network to champion community resources and bolster advocacy during May’s ALS Awareness Month.

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image of ALS, frequently referred to as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive, fatal disorder.
Source: Better Call Saul/ AMC

ALS, frequently referred to as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive, fatal disorder.

“Receiving this diagnosis changed my life,” Andrews said. “What I didn’t expect was the depth of connection and support that comes with it. There’s a community here that shows up in ways that matter.”

ALS, frequently referred to as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive, fatal disorder that destroys the nerve cells responsible for controlling voluntary muscle movement.

As the condition advances, it causes muscle wasting, loss of speech and mobility issues, eventually leading to respiratory failure. While there is currently no cure, treatments focus on slowing symptom progression and improving quality of life.

image of Actor Eric Dane passed away at age 53 on February 19.
Source: @ElexMichaelson/youtube

Actor Eric Dane passed away at age 53 on February 19.

Actor Eric Dane, best known for his roles on Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria, passed away at age 53 on February 19. He died from respiratory failure caused by ALS, just 10 months after initially announcing his diagnosis.

“The ALS Network is built around one simple truth, that no one should face ALS alone,” said Sheri Strahl, MPH, MBA, president and CEO of the ALS Network. “Russell, Erica, and Anya’s willingness to share their journey brings visibility to the realities of this disease and the strength of the community behind it.”

“This moment is bigger than me,” Andrews added. “It’s about making sure people feel supported, and making sure we keep moving forward.”

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