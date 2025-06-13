Celebrities Diagnosed With ALS: From Eric Dane to Roberta Flack and More
Aaron Lazar
In January 2022, Aaron Lazar was officially diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, months after he started experiencing symptoms in the summer of 2021.
In an interview with People for an April 2024 issue, the A Little Night Music actor spoke candidly about his reaction when doctors gave him the diagnosis.
"That phase to diagnosis was the worst time for me," said Lazar. "This is very, very hard now, but that time was terrible. Mentally being afraid and facing my own mortality is some of the most difficult adversity I've ever faced."
Still, he reportedly decided not to live "whatever life I have left afraid," adding, "Because doing it the other way while I was waiting to find out what this was, was just too hard."
Eric Dane
In an interview with People, Eric Dane confirmed he has been diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disorder.
"I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter," the Euphoria actor continued. "I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time."
Joe Bonsall
The Oak Ridge Boys member Joe Bonsall died on July 9, 2024, due to ALS complications. He was 76.
Months before his death, the Country Music Hall of Famer announced his retirement from touring with the band to prioritize his health, though he did not disclose his exact diagnosis at the time.
"Many of you know I have been battling a slow onset (over four years now) of a neuromuscular disorder. I am now to a point that walking is impossible so I have basically retired from the road," he said.
Bonsall continued, "It has just gotten too difficult. It has been a great 50 years and I am thankful to all the Oak Ridge Boys band crew and staff for the constant love and support shown to me through it all. I will never forget and for those of you who have been constantly holding me up in prayer I thank you and ask for you to keep on praying."
Kenneth Mitchell
Kenneth Mitchell, best known for his roles in Star Trek: Discovery and Captain Marvel, died on February 24, 2024, five years after he was diagnosed with ALS. He was 49.
His family announced the news in a post on X, remembering the "beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend."
"Ken was widely known as an actor in many films and television shows. He's portrayed an Olympic hopeful, an apocalypse survivor, an astronaut, a superhero's dad, and four unique Star Trekkers," the statement read.
The family added, "Ken was diligent and hardworking in everything he did, but as a father these traits found their fullest expression. He was extremely dedicated to being a positive and playful force in the lives of his children. Regardless of his later disabilities, Ken discovered a higher calling to be more fully himself for his kids. Ken will be forever proud of who his children have become."
According to Mitchell's family, he "faced a series of awful challenges from ALS" for five and a half years. He was officially diagnosed with the condition after he experienced constant twitching in his muscles for months.
O.J. Brigance
When O.J. Brigance was diagnosed with ALS on May 16, 2007, he was told he would not live past 40. However, the former professional football linebacker, now 55, has continuously battled the disease for nearly two decades.
"To be celebrating 16 years humbles me because like so many other scenarios in my life, God has allowed me to be the exception to the rule to show that all things are possible. Every day of life is both a miracle and a blessing!" he said in an interview in 2023.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Pete Frates
Pete Frates, who helped raise awareness on the disorder through the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, died on December 9, 2019, years after he was diagnosed with the disease. He was 34.
The former Boston College Eagles player learned about his condition in 2012 when he was 27. In the years before his death, he joined and promoted the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, which immediately became a successful online fundraising effort for ALS research.
Rebecca Luker
In an essay for The Hollywood Reporter, Danny Burstein revealed his wife, Rebecca Luker, died on December 23, 2020, due to ALS complications. The late Broadway star was 56.
"There is a void," he wrote. "Becca was complicated and serious, insanely beautiful and silly, and funny and s--- and strong and stubborn and brilliantly talented."
Luker reportedly underwent a spinal stenosis surgery, but the weakness in her ankles and feet reportedly began to worsen.
The late The Phantom of the Opera cast member, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2019, experienced a "steady decline" in health after she learned about her condition. Luker confirmed her diagnosis in a post on X in February 2020.
Roberta Flack
Legendary singer Roberta Flack announced her ALS diagnosis through a spokesperson via a November 2022 press release. In the statement, her representative said the condition made it "impossible to sing and not easy to speak," affecting her career.
"Miss Flack plans to stay active in her musical and creative pursuits. Her fortitude and joyful embrace of music that lifted her from modest circumstances to the international spotlight remain vibrant and inspired," the representative continued.
On February 24, the "Killing Me Softly" singer died of cardiac arrest at the age of 88, her manager, Suzanne Koga, and music journalist Mikel Gilmore announced in a statement.
"She died peacefully surrounded by her family. Roberta broke boundaries and records," they said. "She was also a proud educator."
Stephen Hawking
On March 14, 2018, Stephen Hawking died "peacefully" at his home in Cambridge, England, at the age of 76. His family did not disclose his exact cause of death, but he passed away after battling ALS for 55 years.
The famed scientist was diagnosed with the disorder when he was 21 years old and was initially given only a few years to live.
"We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today. He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years," the family said in a statement. "His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humor inspired people across the world. He once said, 'It would not be much of a universe if it wasn't home to the people you love.' We will miss him forever."
Stephen Hillenburg
SpongeBob SquarePants creator Stephen Hillenburg died on November 26, 2018, over a year after he announced his ALS diagnosis in March 2017. He was 57.
"We are incredibly saddened by the news that Steve Hillenburg has passed away following a battle with ALS," Nickelodeon said in a statement.
The cable network added, "He was a beloved friend and long-time creative partner to everyone at Nickelodeon, and our hearts go out to his entire family. Steve imbued SpongeBob SquarePants with a unique sense of humor and innocence that has brought joy to generations of kids and families everywhere. His utterly original characters and the world of Bikini Bottom will long stand as a reminder of the value of optimism, friendship and the limitless power of imagination."