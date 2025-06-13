Celebrities Diagnosed With ALS: From Eric Dane to Roberta Flack and More

In January 2022, Aaron Lazar was officially diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, months after he started experiencing symptoms in the summer of 2021.

In an interview with People for an April 2024 issue, the A Little Night Music actor spoke candidly about his reaction when doctors gave him the diagnosis.

"That phase to diagnosis was the worst time for me," said Lazar. "This is very, very hard now, but that time was terrible. Mentally being afraid and facing my own mortality is some of the most difficult adversity I've ever faced."

Still, he reportedly decided not to live "whatever life I have left afraid," adding, "Because doing it the other way while I was waiting to find out what this was, was just too hard."