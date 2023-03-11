Jared Odrick Is Bringing Something 'Useful Yet Novel' To The Conversation Surrounding CTE With His New Docuseries 'Am I Crazy?'

Former NFL star Jared Odrick has taken on the challenge of questioning CTE and the experts claiming to understand it. In his new docuseries Am I Crazy?, the director goes on a journey of researching the disorder through the lens of a retired athlete.

Odrick's curiosity surrounding CTE was birthed out of his own career of playing a contact sport for 17 years, and his transition out of the league and into the arts. Although the 2010 first-round draft pick was curious about the state of his own health and the possibility of receiving a posthumous diagnosis, his investigation quickly lead to something impactful.