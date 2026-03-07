Eric Dane's ALS Diagnosis: What Is Lou Gehrig's Disease?
March 7 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Eric Dane Battled ALS Before His Death
Eric Dane, the star of Grey's Anatomy, publicly announced his ALS diagnosis in April 2025.
The actor stated, "I have been diagnosed with ALS," expressing his gratitude for his family's support as he faced the challenging journey.
Dane, who shared two daughters with his wife Rebecca Gayheart, remained committed to his career despite the diagnosis.
He mentioned, "I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to [the] set of Euphoria next week."
What Is ALS?
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), often referred to as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive nervous system disorder that affects nerve cells in both the brain and spinal cord. According to the Mayo Clinic, ALS leads to a gradual loss of muscle control, which can worsen over time.
The disease is named after the famous baseball player Lou Gehrig, who retired in 1939 after his diagnosis. His public battle brought significant attention to ALS, making it synonymous with his legacy.
What Causes ALS?
The specific causes of ALS remain largely unknown, although some research suggests a genetic component may contribute to its development. The Mayo Clinic reported that "a small number of cases are inherited."
Is There a Cure for ALS?
Currently, no cure exists for ALS. While treatments can help manage symptoms and potentially prolong life, the prognosis remains grim. Statistics indicate that more than half of those diagnosed with ALS pass away within 14 to 18 months.
Eric Dane and Other Celebrities Dealt With ALS
Dane tragically passed away at the age of 53 in February 2026, prompting discussions about the disease and its implications for those diagnosed.
Other celebrities have spoken about their experiences with ALS, including Stephen Hawking, who lived for more than 50 years with the condition, and singer Roberta Flack, who revealed her diagnosis in 2022.
Dane's battle with ALS raises awareness about the disease and highlights the need for continued research. His story, along with others, contributes to the conversation about living with ALS and the importance of supporting affected individuals and their families.