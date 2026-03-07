Eric Dane's ALS Diagnosis: What Is Lou Gehrig's Disease?

Article continues below advertisement

Eric Dane Battled ALS Before His Death

What Is ALS?

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), often referred to as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive nervous system disorder that affects nerve cells in both the brain and spinal cord. According to the Mayo Clinic, ALS leads to a gradual loss of muscle control, which can worsen over time. The disease is named after the famous baseball player Lou Gehrig, who retired in 1939 after his diagnosis. His public battle brought significant attention to ALS, making it synonymous with his legacy.

What Causes ALS?

The specific causes of ALS remain largely unknown, although some research suggests a genetic component may contribute to its development. The Mayo Clinic reported that "a small number of cases are inherited."

Is There a Cure for ALS?

Currently, no cure exists for ALS. While treatments can help manage symptoms and potentially prolong life, the prognosis remains grim. Statistics indicate that more than half of those diagnosed with ALS pass away within 14 to 18 months.

Eric Dane and Other Celebrities Dealt With ALS

