Beyoncé Fans Divided After Star Brings Out Daughter Blue Ivy, 12, to Perform During Christmas Halftime Show: 'Get This Nepo Baby Off Our Screens!'
Should Beyoncé have included Blue Ivy in her halftime performance?
After fans of the Grammy winner saw the 12-year-old dancing during her mother’s Wednesday, December 25, show, they shared their mixed reviews online.
“Get this nepo baby off our screens, we are TIRED,” one troll wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, referring to a video from the mini-concert at the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans game, in which Blue Ivy was spotted busting a move alongside the “Single Ladies” singer, 43, in an all-white country-themed ensemble.
Another claimed Blue Ivy is “a 12-year-old being exploited by her mother.”
“Stop trying to make Blue Ivy happen. It’s not going to happen,” a third joked, while one more added, “She looked so out of place and awkward…”
While some chose to be negative, others gushed over the mother-daughter duo.
“QUEEN & PRINCESS!!!” someone penned, while another individual said the show was “INCREDIBLE.”
“Already a star,” another supporter noted of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's eldest child, as another stated, “Her dancing is incredible.”
During the jaw-dropping performance at NRG Stadium, Beyoncé sang songs from her latest album, Cowboy Carter, live for the first time. The A-lister emerged on a white horse and later had cameos from collaborators Shaboozey and Post Malone.
The mother-of-three closed out the show with Blue Ivy as she sang "Texas Hold 'Em.” The icon even referenced her offspring in the lyrics, saying, "Then spin me in the middle, Blue, I can't read your mind."
As OK! previously reported, Blue Ivy last made headlines earlier this month when she attended the Mufasa premiere in Hollywood alongside her parents shortly after her father, Jay-Z, was accused of raping a teenage girl at a MTV Video Music Awards after-party alongside music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs.
On December 9, the trio was joined by Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles, in support of the “II Hands II Heaven” artist, who voiced Nala, and Blue Ivy, who voiced the young lioness cub Kiara.
Following Houston-based lawyer Tony Buzbee’s refiling of the case — in which he named Jay-Z as the perpetrator — the rapper released a statement about the ordeal.
“My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people,” he began. “I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit.”
“You seem to exploit people for personal gain. Only your network of conspiracy theorists, fake physics, will believe the idiotic claims you have levied against me that, if not for the seriousness surrounding harm to kids, would be laughable,” he continued. “My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a ‘lawyer’ named Tony Buzbee. What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No, sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!”