LIVING Beyoncé and Jay-Z Eye Luxurious 58-Acre Estate in Cotswolds: Will They Be the New Royalty of Rural Britain? Source: Mega Beyoncé and Jay-Z might be moving! OK! Staff Sept. 14 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Beyoncé and Jay-Z may soon call the picturesque Cotswolds their home, as they reportedly cook up plans to acquire 58 acres of land on the outskirts of Wigginton, having secured planning permission to build a "spectacular rural estate." The power couple will join an elite list of celebrities, including the Beckham family and Ellen DeGeneres, who have chosen this serene British countryside as their retreat.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega The pair aim to build a seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom mansion with lake views.

Article continues below advertisement

If the deal goes through, they will find themselves just a stone’s throw away from Great Tew, a village that already hosts a number of high-profile residents. Locals, however, are pretty divided on the impending move. “I don’t give a flying toss,” 77-year-old Gerry Barago, a nearby resident, told Daily Mail. He noted that his wife often spots Beyoncé and Jay-Z during their visits to Burford Garden Centre, adding, "When someone points them out to my wife, her first reaction is to ask who they are. Some of these so-called celebrities I've never actually heard of."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Locals are divided about the news, with some excited and others worried about the influx of wealthy buyers.

Article continues below advertisement

The pair is planning a luxurious, seven-bedroom mansion, featuring nine bathrooms and a stunning view of a nearby lake. Not everyone is thrilled about the idea of the couple setting up shop. One pub staff member at Great Tew's Falkland Arms expressed concern that the arrival of Beyoncé and Jay-Z could attract a different clientele. She shared, "We love our local clientele and we don't want the couple's arrival to bring in a different sort."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Other celebrities, including the Beckhams and Ellen DeGeneres live in the Cotswolds.

Article continues below advertisement

Long-term residents also raised concerns about housing opportunities. Thomas Winter, 30, lamented the changing ethos of the area due to the influx of wealthy buyers. He remarked that the increased interest in Cotswolds properties limits opportunities for locals trying to enter the housing market. Another local described the situation as "madness," although one resident expressed excitement at the prospect of seeing Beyoncé at community events.

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier this summer, Beyoncé and Jay-Z reportedly took a helicopter to view potential mansions in Oxfordshire. The estate plans indicate a lavish lifestyle in the heart of the English countryside. Owain Jones, the property consultant managing the land sale, revealed the guide price for the property was £7.5 million, but after construction, its value could exceed £18 million. He dubbed the Cotswolds the "Hamptons of the U.K.," highlighting its allure, with nearby establishments like Soho Farmhouse catering to the rich and famous.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega The couple is reportedly drawn to the U.K. after wildfires occurred.