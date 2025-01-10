Homeless Man Busted on Suspicion of Starting One of the Ravaging L.A. Wildfires With a 'Flamethrower'

Renata Grinshpun told KTLA she was in her backyard when she heard a car stop and a man yell, "Neighbors, he’s trying to start a fire! Call 911!’"

She said she saw others filming as the suspect held a large "propane tank or a flamethrower" as he attempted to torch debris in the street.

In one video, one person is heard yelling, "Put it down," as neighbors cornered the man who tried to get away.

"We really banded together as a group," Grinshpun told the local outlet. "A few gentlemen surrounded him and got him on his knees. They got some zip ties, a rope and we were able to do a citizens’ arrest."